If you are trying dieting or weight loss, there are chances that you would already have heard about the ketogenic, or keto, diet. The keto diet has become a popular method for losing weight and improving health.
To achieve and maintain a state of ketosis, carbs must be restricted. Carbs must be reduced in order to achieve and maintain ketosis. While some people may only need 20 grams of carbs per day to reach ketosis, others may benefit from a higher carb consumption.
In general, eating fewer carbs makes it easier to get into and stay in ketosis. This is why, the easiest method to lose weight on a ketogenic diet is to stick to keto-friendly foods and avoid carb-rich foods.
What to include in your Keto Diet Meal Plan?
- Avocados: can be added to almost any meal or snack
- Dairy products: unsweetened yogurt, butter, cheddar, mozzarella, brie, goat cheese, and cream cheese
- Eggs: pastured, organic, or conventional - all forms are okay
- Fish: salmon, herring, and mackerel
- Meat and Poultry: beef, pork, organ meats, chicken, turkey and bison
- Nuts: macadamia nuts, almonds, walnuts and peanuts
- Nut butter products: no-sugar-added peanut, almond, and cashew butter
- Oils: olive oil, avocado oil, and sesame oil
- Seeds: pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds
- Spices: salt, pepper, vinegar, lemon juice, fresh herbs, and spices
- Vegetables: green vegetables, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, and peppers
What NOT to include in your Keto Diet Meal Plan?
- Beans and Pulses: black beans, chickpeas, lentils, and kidney beans
- Beverages: beer, soda, juice, sweetened teas, sports drinks and other sugary mixed drinks
- Bread and baked products: white bread, whole wheat bread, crackers, cookies, doughnuts, and rolls
- Fruit: citrus, grapes, bananas, and pineapple
- Grain products: wheat, rice, oats, cereals, and tortillas
- Sauces: barbecue sauce, ketchup, and dipping sauces
- Pasta: spaghetti and other noodles
- Sweets and other sugary foods: sugar, ice cream, candy, maple syrup, honey, agave syrup, and coconut sugar
- Vegetables: potatoes, corn, peas, and pumpkin
Final Thoughts
The ketogenic diet emphasises high-fat, low-carbohydrate diets while avoiding highly processed foods and trans fats. When possible, sugar-free beverages should be used in keto-friendly beverages. Water, sparkling water, unsweetened green tea, and coffee are all excellent options.
