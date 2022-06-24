The Supreme Court Has Officially Voted to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash

After speculation of leaked documents regarding the removal of Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion for all, it is official.

In a 6-3 vote in the supreme court, people in the United States will no longer have a constitutional right to an abortion in the United States of America decades after Roe v. Wade was first introduced.

Abortion rights will now be rolled back in more than half of the states in this country and more restrictions are likely to arise as time goes on and more regulations are put in place

Much of the argument stems from letting the states decide on abortion laws, leaving the national government off the hook for any wrongdoings or regulations that spark rage on the left or right side of the political spectrum.

Many are afraid that access to birth control as well as other forms of contraception for both men and women will be taken away as the months and years proceed.

In simple terms, abortion is the willful termination of a pregnancy due to physical, mental, emotional, or situational circumstances.

This decision will most likely result in more children being born into unfit homes, where more taxes will be paid for their wellbeing through welfare.

This decision will probably cause many women to attempt to obtain abortions elsewhere under dangerous circumstances.

This decision might throw teenagers and young people into a life that they are not prepared for.

Abortion has been a very controversial issue for years. It has divided our country time and time again, often at times when our country has been more divided than ever. It is no secret that this ruling will cause an outcry across the United States.

Read more about my sources and Roe v. Wade and abortion using the links below.

