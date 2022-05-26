Germany Orders 40,000 Doses of the Monkeypox Vaccine

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

It seems as though right when everything is starting to return to normal, a new virus has begun to spread throughout different regions of the world.

But what is that virus? Monkeypox.

Recently, multiple countries that are not normally prone to monkeypox epidemics reported cases of the disease to the World Health Organization. Some of these countries include Spain, the Netherlands, and the United States of America.

The disease originated in the region of West Africa and has started to spread to various other areas of the world.

Many countries are already preparing for the worst and ordering thousands of vaccines even though cases are still low.

One of these countries that are being proactive is Germany which ordered over 40,000 doses of the vaccine to distribute to infected and exposed people throughout the country as time goes on.

German leaders believe that if they are proactive, this virus will not trigger another pandemic which you can read more about using the link below.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-orders-40000-vaccine-doses-precaution-monkeypox-spread-2022-05-24/

What does this mean for the United States?

Over 200 people are already being monitored in the state of Massachusetts after being in contact with the first confirmed case in the United States according to New York Post which you can read more about using the link below.

https://nypost.com/2022/05/24/over-200-people-monitored-for-monkeypox-in-massachusetts/

People all over the world will be monitoring this virus and acting proactively to avoid the next pandemic.

After returning somewhat back to normal, it is safe to say that many people do not want to return to quarantine and adjust their lives yet again.

You can read more about the virus, its causes, symptoms, and what you can do to help contain this disease below.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON385