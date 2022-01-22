17 Year Old Earns $17 Million In One Year

Photo by izayah ramos on Unsplash

Tik Tok Stars have become the new celebrity and it is no surprise that they are taking over the entertainment industry. From Youtube and selling merchandise, to venturing into the music world, these young teens and twenty-somethings are earning huge amounts of money.

The most popular stars on the app Tik Tok have grown their brands to sometimes more than 100 million followers and that number is only increasing.

So who are these social media stars and how much did they earn in 2021.

1. Charli D'Amelio - $17.5 million

Between brand partnerships, her clothing line, and paid appearances, this seventeen-year-old is raking in huge amounts of money. Her life changed in an instant and her fame does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

2. Dixie D'Amelio - $10 million

The older sister of Charli has made a name for herself in the music industry. By garnering hundreds of millions of views on her Youtube channel and millions of streams for her music, it seems that Dixie is trying to catch up to Charli's lifestyle.

3. Addison Rae - $8 million

Twenty-one-year-old Addison Rae has signed an exclusive deal to star in multiple Netflix productions and has a well-known international cosmetics line. Once a southern with humble beginnings, her life has changed as she takes life in the spotlight by storm.

4. Josh Richards - $5 million

A true business guru, Josh Richards who hails from Canada has created multiple business ventures like his energy drink brand and podcast with Barstool found Dave Portnoy. Recently, Josh Richards has developed a production company with Mark Whalberg, all before turning twenty-one.

