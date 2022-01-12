Travel and 2022: What Will Happen?

Photo by ismail mohamed - SoviLe on Unsplash

The year 2021 was about as rocky as the year 2020. With new COVID variants, civil unrest, and the ever-increasing polarization of our society, 2022 is a year many hope will see improvement.

The travel industry and being able to see friends and family during these difficult times was finally starting to make a comeback, but who knows how long that will last.

The new and most contagious reported COVID variant, omicron, cases are spreading like wildfire. There is a shortage of employees at many airports and federal mask mandates in airports and on airplanes do not seem like they are going anywhere anytime soon.

The biggest concern for many is if borders will close and become as strict as they were in 2020. Since scientists and researchers have started to understand more about COVID-19, travel will hopefully remain feasible in the upcoming year.

Taking precautions while traveling will be increasingly more and more important as the years go on. More documentation and approval are becoming necessary to track the spread of COVID.

As the years have gone on, people are ready to return to normalcy. But, when it comes to travel, especially while in close quarters, it is safe to say that time will run its course, and maybe one-day things will go back to how it was prior to the first outbreak of this pandemic.

Do you plan on traveling in 2022? How do you feel about the restrictions being put in place? Leave a comment down below.

