What Happened With Antonio Brown

The sports world is in shock after what appeared to be an out-of-the-blue and out-of-the-pocket reaction from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Fans and viewers were in shock after seeing a tantrum from the successful wide receiver.

Antonio Brown has already been in hot water after violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. The game in which he stormed off of the field mid-game e was only his second game back after receiving backlash for violating COVID-19 regulations in the league by misrepresenting his vaccination status.

Since the event, the head coach of the Buccaneers has stated that Antonio Brown will no longer be playing for Tampa Bay. Others are saying his meltdown could cost him more than just a spot on Tampa Bay.

So what happened?

Allegedly, Antonio Brown was asked to go onto the field and play during the game, which he did not want to do. After refusing, it is said that he was asked to leave.

What followed was a meltdown where the player took off his pads and jersey, proceeded to throw his shirt into the crowd, and jog off the field.

Since the event, it is no surprise that fans and haters alike have voiced their opinions on the matter, but there must be more to the story. As more information is revealed and social media runs rampant, it is no surprise that Antonio Brown will be the talk of the NFL for the rest of the 2021-2022 season, and years to come.

What do you think? Should Antonio Brown be kicked off of Tampa Bay?

