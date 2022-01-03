What Happened With Antonio Brown

Mitchell Kay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXELz_0dbKE8FO00
Photo by Ameer Basheer on Unsplash

The sports world is in shock after what appeared to be an out-of-the-blue and out-of-the-pocket reaction from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Fans and viewers were in shock after seeing a tantrum from the successful wide receiver.

Antonio Brown has already been in hot water after violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. The game in which he stormed off of the field mid-game e was only his second game back after receiving backlash for violating COVID-19 regulations in the league by misrepresenting his vaccination status.

Since the event, the head coach of the Buccaneers has stated that Antonio Brown will no longer be playing for Tampa Bay. Others are saying his meltdown could cost him more than just a spot on Tampa Bay.

So what happened?

Allegedly, Antonio Brown was asked to go onto the field and play during the game, which he did not want to do. After refusing, it is said that he was asked to leave.

What followed was a meltdown where the player took off his pads and jersey, proceeded to throw his shirt into the crowd, and jog off the field.

Since the event, it is no surprise that fans and haters alike have voiced their opinions on the matter, but there must be more to the story. As more information is revealed and social media runs rampant, it is no surprise that Antonio Brown will be the talk of the NFL for the rest of the 2021-2022 season, and years to come.

What do you think? Should Antonio Brown be kicked off of Tampa Bay?

Sources

https://www.kxan.com/sports-general/nfl/tampa-bay-wr-antonio-brown-kicked-off-team-after-on-field-meltdown/

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/02/us/antonio-brown-tampa-bay-buccaneers-jersey/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# NFL# Football# Media# Antonio Brown

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and student spreading stories from all over

299 followers

More from Mitchell Kay

Travel and 2022: What Will Happen?

The year 2021 was about as rocky as the year 2020. With new COVID variants, civil unrest, and the ever-increasing polarization of our society, 2022 is a year many hope will see improvement.

Read full story

Tik Tok's Highest Earning Stars

The rise of social media and the insanely popular app Tik Tok has created influencers and a new version of celebrities. No other platform is as easy to gain a following on than Tik Tok and its expansive reach has helped many achieve great success.

Read full story
3 comments

Change Your Habits For The Better

Bad habits entail more than just smoking, over-drinking, and eating out all the time. Blow drying your hair at a scorching high temperature is a bad habit. Ignoring your family when they call is a bad habit. Biting your nails is a bad habit. Letting your coworkers boss you around all day is a bad habit.

Read full story
1 comments

Wake Up Easier By Adjusting Your Alarm

A pug wrapped up in a blanketPhoto by Matthew Henry on Unsplash. Everybody hates that deafening sound of their alarm. You might be exhausted from working the day before, suffering from a dreadful hangover, or maybe you just simply didn’t sleep well. But, that awful sound you hear in the morning doesn’t cause your veins to fill with rage for no reason.

Read full story

Social Media and Extreme Expectations

Social Media has been around for quite some time and has created ever-lasting effects on our culture. We are now approaching a new era of the internet with a rise of content creators. The increased accessibility to the internet has created a frenzy of content that is unlikely to slow down. Every day more and more people are becoming “internet famous” and thousands, sometimes millions of people have begun living their lives vicariously through these internet personalities.

Read full story
1 comments

Is College Worth It Anymore?

For decades, parents and educators have pushed for students to attend college and get a degree. Despite the ever-increasing cost of education and saturated job market, attending a university has been labeled as a one-way ticket to success. But, is that really the case?

Read full story
75 comments

Opinion: How Hulu’s “Dopesick” Painted A Picture Of The Opioid Crisis

Two men standing up who are huggingPhoto by adrianna geo on Unsplash. The opioid crisis has plagued the United States and beyond since the late 1990s and early 2000s. The origin of the crisis has been a topic of controversy for many years, but people are becoming aware of what really happened.

Read full story
2 comments

Alternative Medicine, Is It A Hoax?

A person dripping oil in their handPhoto by Christin Hume on Unsplash. We have all heard of alternative medicine. Some people refer to those who practice alternative medicine as “witch doctors” or “scam artists,” but that could not be further from the truth.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy