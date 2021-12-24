Alternative Medicine, Is It A Hoax?

A person dripping oil in their hand Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

We have all heard of alternative medicine. Some people refer to those who practice alternative medicine as “witch doctors” or “scam artists,” but that could not be further from the truth.

At the ripe age of twenty-one, I had found myself with symptoms of those much older than me, and with symptoms that many people deal with on a daily basis. Stomach issues, brain fog, excruciating back pain, and lack of energy to name a few. I tried vitamins, a chiropractor, my physician, and nothing seemed to work.

All of these symptoms had started within the last few years, and I felt like there had to be something else that I could do so these medical issues don’t become crippling in the future.

One of my friends had sworn by an alternative medicine doctor and had been going there since she was a child. This friend of mine was an all-star athlete and one of the most energetic people I knew.

After months of contemplation, I finally caved and made an appointment.

So what happened?

This medical practitioner made me take off my shoes outside and immediately, I thought maybe I should turn around. But instead, I just listened to his instruction carefully and was ready to learn as much as possible.

He proceeded to use what he called “muscle testing” and also analyzed some liquid that I had to put into a cup in the bathroom to determine what nutrients I was lacking.

He tested my major organs through this “muscle-tap testing” technique and determined multiple things about me that resulted in my lack of energy, stomach issues, and back pain, which I will not go into precise detail about.

He then gave me multiple supplements and other natural remedies to rid my body of what was creating these issues. After over a month of his treatment, I have never felt better.

Final thoughts

As I sat in the waiting room at my follow-up appointment, I saw people of all ages and lifestyles walking in and out of his front door. All of these people were looking for an answer and when they came out they had a look on their faces that showed clarity and relief.

Alternative medicine may not be the most popular or heavily researched area of healthcare, but one size does not fit all and I feel that everyone should give it a try instead of going back to what doesn’t work.