Fibromyalgia: New Novel Treatments being Studied

Fibromyalgia has been known to patients as chronic widespread pain, that no matter what medication we take we get little relief, some relief, or no relief at all. This causes patients to either take medication in conjunction with other medications, or due to adverse effects we stop taking medication at all and search for other methods of relief.

The current medical approach used in the treatment of chronic widespread pain in Fibromyalgia (FM) patients is a combination of pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic interventions to manage symptoms. Gabapentinoids, serotonin, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors are often the first-line therapies used. Current available therapeutics seem to fall short of providing adequate relief, especially when it comes to nociplastic pain. This leads to a use of a combination of medications and non-pharmacologic interventions.

Non-pharmacologic interventions consist of exercise, education, coping techniques learned through Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, sleep, and hygiene. Limitations on current treatments have turned the focus to the most new and novel approaches currently being studied.

1) Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)- This is a synthesized endogenous endocannabinoid mediator that down modulates the activation of mast cells and microglia, this has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Insomnia, Depression, and Anxiety are co-morbid conditions that cannabis-based medications primarily show results for.

Recognize the requirement of co-administrations, management of the non-pain symptoms and alternative drug targets. Advances in the understanding of the multifactorial pathophysiology of fibromyalgia are providing clues to potential novel targets and treatments, the outcomes of which will provide further insight into the biology of patients with fibromyalgia. For example, reduced pain and improved quality of life experienced following PEA treatment is consistent with the role of microglia and mast cells in fibromyalgia and association with the presence of pain. The real-life study demonstrated long-term symptom improvement applicable for this patient group. In addition, an interrelationship between insomnia and pain in patients with fibromyalgia was demonstrated with the improvements in sleep by suvorexant." states the Taylor & Francis Online website.

2) Suvorexant- A selective orexin receptor (OX1R and OX2R) antagonist, improved sleep time with a reduction of pain sensitivity in a double-blind study.

New Novel Treatments being studied for Fibromyalgia Photo by ar130405/Pixabay

3) Rozanolixizumab- This is a anti neonatal Fc receptor humanized monoclonal antibody being studied for reduction of IgG levels in patients to improve their symptoms. This is to address the non-inflammatory serum immunoglobulin (G). (IgG) autoantibodies have been suggested to contribute to the pathogenesis of FM. IgG attaches to structures within a patient's dorsal root ganglia.

4) N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR)-positive allosteric modulator or NYX-2925- Reduced the glutamate and glutamine to total creature levels however it did not significantly reduce pain in a Phase 2b clinical trial.

5) Psilocybin- This is currently being studied for its serotonin receptor agonist properties in patients. No results have been published as of this release.