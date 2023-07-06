Medical Cannabis: Harmful Effects Not Reported

Misty Romack

**Note from Author: The following information is merely journaling the results from scientific studies already performed. This is not a voiced opinion from the author or Newsbreak. **

Recently Canada had performed a cross-sectional evaluation of Supporting Evidence provided by clinics about using medical cannabis on their local websites. Out of many clinic websites, only 4 reported anything about the negative effects of cannabis use for patients. Leaving the other many websites to only tout benefits of many different ailments, leaving patients uninformed. With legalization becoming popular world-wide it is necessary to not only know the benefits but also the harmful side effects of use. Knowing how THC and CBD effect the human cells should take a priority in educating patients with certain ailments and whether consumers could be amplifying their ailments or hurting their current primary provided treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAMxs_0nGwA4DX00
Knowing harmful effects of Medicinal Cannabis is just as important as the benefits.Photo byCaliforniaCannabis/Pixabay

THC and CBD also have a wide range of effects on human cells. The primary effects of THC on the cellular level include the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) formation which leads to alteration in lipid metabolism and triggers the release of inflammatory cytokines. Inflammatory cytokines are classified into 2 categories: pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory. Pro-inflammatory cytokines cause inflammation and pain, while anti-inflammatory cytokines can decrease pain and reduce inflammation. It’s crucial to maintain a balance between the 2 types of cytokines. THC’s impact on this balance can lead to tissue damage, particularly in organs that are sensitive such as the lungs, liver, and kidneys. Furthermore, THC can cause oxidative stress by producing more reactive oxygen species (ROS) than the body’s antioxidant defense system can handle. Oxidative stress results in the formation of free radicals, which are unstable radical molecules with unpaired electrons. Free radicals interact with biomolecules such as carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids, which can cause permanent changes." states the Sage Journals website.

This information is of primary importance to Fibromyalgia patients where it has been proven that oxidative stress can actually cause and amplify symptoms in those patients. Mast Cell Activation patients also have to be cautious about inflammation and cytokine responses as well.

Various organs of the human body contain cannabinoid (CB1 and CB2) receptors, including the brain, peripheral nervous system, liver, skeletal muscles, and myocytes. Due to the location of the cannabinoid receptors on multiple organs, marijuana can have various harmful effects, including interfering with learning ability, mental disorders, addiction, cardiovascular disorders, and certain types of cancers." states the Sage Journals website.

Although cannabis has been touted as a great anti-nausea and vomiting treatment during chemotherapy in cancer patients. Cannabis can also create cancer after 10 plus years of heavy use, it actually increases patients' risk of lung cancer by 8.2% in comparison to cigarette smokers. This also includes a higher risk of testicular cancer after 10 yrs. of use, along with head and neck cancers, pancreatic cancer and breast angioedema.

The effects of cannabis on cancer risk vary depending on the type of cancer, the affected organ, and the receptors that are stimulated. This is due to changes in the representation of CB1 and CB2 receptors observed in various types of cancers. For instance, in Hodgkin lymphoma and cellular hepatocarcinoma, the expression of CB1 receptors is increased.
Conversely, ovarian cancers are associated with increased severity when CB2 receptors are expressed. Additionally, there is a high correlation between the overexpression of CB2 receptors and human breast adenocarcinoma and glioma, both of which are linked to breast cancer and malignant brain tumors." states the Sage Journals website.

This also holds true for colon cancers, as CB1 and CB2 receptors are either underproducing or overproducing in endocannabinoid dysfunction. Once this disruption occurs, there is a dysregulation that causes cellular abnormalities, changes in enzymes, and changes in neurotransmitters.

Even though cannabis has been shown to have several health benefits that could help treat and manage conditions like pain, obesity, anxiety, and multiple sclerosis, it is worth mentioning that it also has the potential to cause adverse effects. Marijuana use may still be linked to an increased risk of addiction, mental health disorders, certain types of cancer, impaired learning, and lower lifetime achievement despite having fewer side effects than prescription drugs like antipsychotics and opioids. As a result, when weighing the potential advantages and disadvantages of marijuana use, careful consideration is required." states the Sage Journals website.

