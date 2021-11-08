Need Help With Christmas Gifts for Your Kids? Try These Resources

Help Santa make Christmas magical this year with assistance from these organizations.

Get help with Christmas gifts for your kids this year. Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Worried about how you'll afford Christmas gifts for your kids this year? Many agencies begin collecting names from families in need as early as September or October, but some have waiting lists. You may luck out and get moved to the top of the list in time for Christmas.

If you live in St. Charles County, Missouri, and need help with Christmas gifts, here are some resources you can try:

1) Your Kids' School

Contact the counselor, social worker, or other support staff at your kids' school and explain that you're looking for help with Christmas gifts. Some schools offer their own events for families, while others partner with local churches and other organizations.

2) Morning Star Church

Registration for The Christmas Shoppe ended November 4, 2021, but the church may have a waiting list. Contact Terese Spore, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Morning Star Church, with any questions. You can send Morning Star an email at christmas@mscwired.org with questions about the program.

3) Marcy's Project

Registration is full for the Holiday Market offered by Marcy's Project. However, there is a waiting list available for families. Families selected for the Holiday Market will meet on Sunday, December 5th from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Lions Club, 4835 Central School Road, St. Charles, MO, 63304.

4) Sweet Celebrations

Sweet Celebrations often works with homeless teens and kids in foster care, but a local source says other kids can potentially receive assistance when available. The agency also needs help delivering toy drive boxes throughout St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

5) Calvary Church

This Mid Rivers church has a holiday shop with deeply discounted items available for families in need. The Christmas shopping event is scheduled for December 18, 2021, from 9 am to 12 pm, but spots may be full. Call 636-939-4343 for more information.

6) Zion Lutheran Church

Zion Lutheran Church offers The Giving Tree, a program that helps families get Christmas gifts for their kids. For more information about this popular holiday program, contact Julie Feld at Wmfeld@att.net.

7) 211

Dial 211 for help finding other resources in St. Charles County, whether you need help with Christmas gifts, rent assistance, or information about food pantries.

Unfortunately, you may have missed the deadline for many of the Christmas gift programs in 2021 that are available for Missouri residents. However, most of these organizations offer holiday assistance every year, so bookmark this article in case you need it in 2022.

I hope you are able to find the resources you need this holiday season. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!