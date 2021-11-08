Need Help With Christmas Gifts for Your Kids? Try These Resources

Missy Crystal

Help Santa make Christmas magical this year with assistance from these organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLdfi_0cqWIFf400
Get help with Christmas gifts for your kids this year.Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Worried about how you'll afford Christmas gifts for your kids this year? Many agencies begin collecting names from families in need as early as September or October, but some have waiting lists. You may luck out and get moved to the top of the list in time for Christmas.

If you live in St. Charles County, Missouri, and need help with Christmas gifts, here are some resources you can try:

1) Your Kids' School

Contact the counselor, social worker, or other support staff at your kids' school and explain that you're looking for help with Christmas gifts. Some schools offer their own events for families, while others partner with local churches and other organizations.

2) Morning Star Church

Registration for The Christmas Shoppe ended November 4, 2021, but the church may have a waiting list. Contact Terese Spore, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Morning Star Church, with any questions. You can send Morning Star an email at christmas@mscwired.org with questions about the program.

3) Marcy's Project

Registration is full for the Holiday Market offered by Marcy's Project. However, there is a waiting list available for families. Families selected for the Holiday Market will meet on Sunday, December 5th from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Lions Club, 4835 Central School Road, St. Charles, MO, 63304.

4) Sweet Celebrations

Sweet Celebrations often works with homeless teens and kids in foster care, but a local source says other kids can potentially receive assistance when available. The agency also needs help delivering toy drive boxes throughout St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

5) Calvary Church

This Mid Rivers church has a holiday shop with deeply discounted items available for families in need. The Christmas shopping event is scheduled for December 18, 2021, from 9 am to 12 pm, but spots may be full. Call 636-939-4343 for more information.

6) Zion Lutheran Church

Zion Lutheran Church offers The Giving Tree, a program that helps families get Christmas gifts for their kids. For more information about this popular holiday program, contact Julie Feld at Wmfeld@att.net.

7) 211

Dial 211 for help finding other resources in St. Charles County, whether you need help with Christmas gifts, rent assistance, or information about food pantries.

Unfortunately, you may have missed the deadline for many of the Christmas gift programs in 2021 that are available for Missouri residents. However, most of these organizations offer holiday assistance every year, so bookmark this article in case you need it in 2022.

I hope you are able to find the resources you need this holiday season. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Full-time mom, student, and writer. I cover everything from parenting and personal finance to relationships and health.

O Fallon, MO
2230 followers

More from Missy Crystal

Do People Expect Too Much From Minimum Wage Workers?

Do you hold minimum wage workers to a higher standard than other employees?. Treat minimum wage workers with respect and kindnessPhoto by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. Restaurants can’t find enough workers in my area, so they close early if staff from other locations can’t help. That statement may not surprise you, as the labor shortage extends far beyond my region. There are hiring problems across the country right now, and a large chunk of these issues involve restaurants, retail gigs, and other low-wage jobs.

Read full story
12 comments

Everyone Has Something to Offer The World - Yes, Even You

Believe in yourself, whether you're making minimum wage or running a billion-dollar company. Your skills are valuable to someone in the world.Photo by Vitaliy Izonin from Pexels.

Read full story

Here's What Happens to Your Lungs When You Drink Coffee

If you have asthma, drinking coffee may alleviate symptoms. Caffeine can help some people reduce their asthma symptomsPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. I stumbled through my daughter’s job, lugging my heavy cart to the checkout after she told me it was break time. We had dinner plans, but I was exhausted. I was running on 2.5 hours of sleep, and I usually need a solid 8 to 10 hours to get by.

Read full story

How to Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally

Try these natural remedies to help manage your high blood pressure. Treat your high blood pressure naturallyPhoto by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is nothing to play around with. Left untreated, hypertension can cause headaches, stroke, heart attack, or even death. Fortunately, you can take steps to prevent these serious side effects. If relying solely on prescription drugs isn’t your thing, experiment with some of the natural remedies below.

Read full story
7 comments

Shoppers Find Half-Empty Aisles in St. Charles County

Problems with the supply chain have caused product shortages in St. Charles County. Toilet paper is selling fast at many stores in St. Charles CountyImage Credit: Missy Crystal.

Read full story
17 comments

Local Favorite Never Enough Lights Scheduled to Return Next Week

Get ready for an amazing light show at this O'Fallon home. Never Enough Lights Halloween Show 2020Image Credit: Missy Crystal. St. Charles County residents searching for free holiday activities often wind up at Never Enough Lights, a well-decorated home adorned with flashing lights synced to Halloween songs. Nestled in a neighborhood near the Target and Marcus Theatres in Dardenne Prairie, this popular local attraction draws thousands of residents each year.

Read full story

Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Enjoy a slice of pepperoni pizza today!Photo by cottonbro from Pexels. Not in the mood to cook today? No problem - after all, September 20, 2021, is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Now you have the perfect excuse to order pizza for carryout or delivery.

Read full story

Things You Might Experience When You Work From Home

Protect your career by setting healthy boundaries. Don't be afraid to set boundaries as a work-from-home mom or dad.Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels. You’ve got a fresh mug of coffee on your desk, and you’re wearing your favorite sweatpants. Your laptop is powered on and ready for a productive day. You’re ready to tackle your workload while the kids are napping or watching a TV show.

Read full story

Looking for a Healthcare Career? Check Out These Hiring Events

Tackle your career goals by attending these hiring events. Pursue a career in healthcare by visiting these job fairsPhoto by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels. COVID-19 has increased the demand for healthcare workers in Missouri. Learn more about having a rewarding career at a hospital, doctor's office, or other medical facilities when you visit a local career fair in September. Job openings are available for many popular healthcare positions, and not all of them require a college degree. In fact, you only need a high school diploma or GED for some entry-level healthcare jobs in Missouri.

Read full story

10 Ways to Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day in Missouri

Help make Missouri a better place by practicing random acts of kindness on this special day. Earlier this year, Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave Senate Bill 72 his signature of approval. This bill resulted in several new state designations, including Pioneering Black Women's Day, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Random Acts of Kindness Day. Missouri's Random Acts of Kindness Day matches the provisions outlined in 2021's HB 202 and will take place on August 31st each year.

Read full story

Seniors Can Shop for Free Groceries at This St. Louis County Church

Let your favorite senior citizens know about this incredible opportunity in Hazelwood. Hope Church lets seniors shop for free this SeptemberPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Tips for Dealing With a Narcissist Boyfriend

Your boyfriend is attractive, intelligent, and charming — and he makes sure everyone knows it. If you can relate to that statement, your sweetheart might be a narcissist. Nearly 8% of American males have narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), a condition that's been getting lots of press lately. Narcissists often appear outgoing, confident, and fun, but feelings of shame or inadequacy lurk beneath their charismatic exterior.

Read full story
27 comments

The Genius Hack People With Bad Credit Use to Get Credit Cards

“After reviewing your credit history, we regret to inform you…”. If you have fair or poor credit, you probably recognize these words. They’re basically a polite way of saying, “Sorry, your credit stinks. We don’t give people like you credit cards.”

Read full story
12 comments

A Story About Cats for People Who Say All Lives Matter

I used to claim I didn’t see color. Back in high school and my early 20s, I made cringeworthy statements like “I’m colorblind.” I was a member of my school’s cultural diversity club and owned a shirt that said “One Race: Human” on the front.

Read full story
28 comments

Before You Complain About Food Stamps, Read This

We’ve all heard the arguments against food stamps. Critics complain that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP, encourages laziness, funds drug habits, and creates a burden for taxpayers.

Read full story
476 comments

You Won't Believe These Shocking Facts About Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a chronic condition that affects more than 5.7 million Americans, which is approximately 2.6% of the adult population. This mental illness is characterized by periods of mania and depression, and it is usually treated with a combination of counseling and prescription drugs. Occasionally, other treatments such as ECT and light therapy are used for patients with bipolar disorder.

Read full story
30 comments

How to Make Money With Food Stamps - Legally!

The average SNAP recipient only gets $125 per month in food stamp benefits. That’s better than $0 of course, but $1.39 per meal doesn’t go far at the grocery store unless you rock at frugal living.

Read full story
230 comments

Mobile Market at the St. Louis Mills Mall Scheduled for Multiple Saturdays This Month

Stock up on groceries with help from Hope Church. Pick up free food from the mobile market this month.Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Hope Church is hosting two mobile markets in August. The first mobile market is scheduled for August 14, 2021, and the second one is planned for August 28, 2021.

Read full story

Here's How to Get Free Diapers and Wipes From Crisis Nursery This Month

Make sure your kids have essentials like diapers and wipes by visiting these community events. Free diapers for babies and toddlersPhoto by Katie E from Pexels. The Crisis Nursery is hosting a diaper giveaway for parents in St. Charles County this month. Your kids must be between the ages of 0 and 12 to qualify for free diapers. Wipes, children's books, bags of food, formula, and other essentials are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy