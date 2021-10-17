Shoppers Find Half-Empty Aisles in St. Charles County

Missy Crystal

Problems with the supply chain have caused product shortages in St. Charles County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McOw0_0cU47rH500
Toilet paper is selling fast at many stores in St. Charles CountyImage Credit: Missy Crystal

Supply shortages have hit St. Charles County, and some shoppers say it's like 2020 all over again. They're having a hard time finding paper products, such as toilet paper and paper towels. Other household staples, such as beans, rice, and macaroni and cheese are also selling quickly at some stores.

One retail manager from St. Charles County, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says they were warned about supply shortages months ago. "We've been doing our Christmas shopping already because our store manager said we will be out of toys by November," a local worker confided. Multiple retail employees told me the same thing, and one said management warned prices could increase by as much as 400% for the remaining stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6KWZ_0cU47rH500
Low stock at the O'Fallon Target in October 2021Image Credit: Missy Crystal

After speaking with local managers, it seems the supply storage stems from a combination of issues. For starters, there's a labor shortage in St. Charles County, which is why many businesses have closed during the last few months.

A truck driver told me the problem also has to do with cargo issues in the east. Boats are full of goods, but they can't always find an open dock. When a dock becomes available, there isn't always someone available to unload supplies.

Other workers say supply issues were imminent due to the backlog. Numerous manufacturers fell behind due to quarantines and even deaths from COVID-19. Now they're trying to catch up, but it's hard when they're consistently short-staffed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQmrl_0cU47rH500
Snacks are running low at this O'Fallon storeImage Credit: Missy Crystal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CNig_0cU47rH500
There's a shortage of fruit snacks in O'FallonImage Credit: Missy Crystal

Some residents blame Biden for the supply issues and labor shortages. Others insist that there is no supply shortage, and one person said stores are notorious for overstocking their shelves. Multiple people told me they believe the supply shortage is real, but that it's the result of a self-fulfilling prophecy. St. Charles County residents believe products are running low, so they rush out and buy in bulk.

Regardless of what's happening behind the scenes, shelves aren't as full as they once were in St. Charles County. Many of the aisles I visited initially appeared full, but then I realized boxes were pushed toward the front to create the illusion of being fully stocked. To clarify, this is a normal practice for many retailers and doesn't necessarily stem from the supply shortage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0054uo_0cU47rH500
Shelves may appear fuller than they actually are when products are moved to the frontImage Credit: Missy Crystal

You may also notice some of your favorite brands have been replaced with substitutes. I've been shopping at the O'Fallon Target for more than 10 years, and I've never seen this brand of chicken until recently. Each package is priced between $16 and $20 in the photo below, which is not the normal price for chicken at this store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6hvM_0cU47rH500
Chicken at the O'Fallon TargetImage Credit: Missy Crystal

Pet supplies, including litter and cat food, are also running low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSWb1_0cU47rH500
Some cat litter brands are sold out completelyImage Credit: Missy Crystal

As a long-time resident of St. Charles, I've been following the supply shortage closely. The photos in this article were all taken on October 16, 2021 in O'Fallon, MO. I will continue monitoring the situation at local stores, including Walmart, Target, and Schnucks. Let me know if there are any stores you'd like me to check out in the area by commenting below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

Full-time mom, student, and writer. I cover everything from parenting and personal finance to relationships and health.

O Fallon, MO
2049 followers

More from Missy Crystal

Local Favorite Never Enough Lights Scheduled to Return Next Week

Get ready for an amazing light show at this O'Fallon home. Never Enough Lights Halloween Show 2020Image Credit: Missy Crystal. St. Charles County residents searching for free holiday activities often wind up at Never Enough Lights, a well-decorated home adorned with flashing lights synced to Halloween songs. Nestled in a neighborhood near the Target and Marcus Theatres in Dardenne Prairie, this popular local attraction draws thousands of residents each year.

Read full story

Do You Work From Home? You May Relate to These Struggles

Protect your career by setting healthy boundaries. Don't be afraid to set boundaries as a work-from-home mom or dad.Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels. You’ve got a fresh mug of coffee on your desk, and you’re wearing your favorite sweatpants. Your laptop is powered on and ready for a productive day. You’re ready to tackle your workload while the kids are napping or watching a TV show.

Read full story

Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Enjoy a slice of pepperoni pizza today!Photo by cottonbro from Pexels. Not in the mood to cook today? No problem - after all, September 20, 2021, is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Now you have the perfect excuse to order pizza for carryout or delivery.

Read full story

Looking for a Healthcare Career? Check Out These Hiring Events

Tackle your career goals by attending these hiring events. Pursue a career in healthcare by visiting these job fairsPhoto by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels. COVID-19 has increased the demand for healthcare workers in Missouri. Learn more about having a rewarding career at a hospital, doctor's office, or other medical facilities when you visit a local career fair in September. Job openings are available for many popular healthcare positions, and not all of them require a college degree. In fact, you only need a high school diploma or GED for some entry-level healthcare jobs in Missouri.

Read full story

10 Ways to Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day in Missouri

Help make Missouri a better place by practicing random acts of kindness on this special day. Earlier this year, Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave Senate Bill 72 his signature of approval. This bill resulted in several new state designations, including Pioneering Black Women's Day, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Random Acts of Kindness Day. Missouri's Random Acts of Kindness Day matches the provisions outlined in 2021's HB 202 and will take place on August 31st each year.

Read full story

Seniors Can Shop for Free Groceries at This St. Louis County Church

Let your favorite senior citizens know about this incredible opportunity in Hazelwood. Hope Church lets seniors shop for free this SeptemberPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.

Read full story
1 comments

Before You Complain About Food Stamps, Read This

We’ve all heard the arguments against food stamps. Critics complain that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP, encourages laziness, funds drug habits, and creates a burden for taxpayers.

Read full story
476 comments

The Genius Hack People With Bad Credit Use to Get Credit Cards

“After reviewing your credit history, we regret to inform you…”. If you have fair or poor credit, you probably recognize these words. They’re basically a polite way of saying, “Sorry, your credit stinks. We don’t give people like you credit cards.”

Read full story
12 comments

A Story About Cats for People Who Say All Lives Matter

I used to claim I didn’t see color. Back in high school and my early 20s, I made cringeworthy statements like “I’m colorblind.” I was a member of my school’s cultural diversity club and owned a shirt that said “One Race: Human” on the front.

Read full story
28 comments

7 Tips for Dealing With a Narcissist Boyfriend

Your boyfriend is attractive, intelligent, and charming — and he makes sure everyone knows it. If you can relate to that statement, your sweetheart might be a narcissist. Nearly 8% of American males have narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), a condition that's been getting lots of press lately. Narcissists often appear outgoing, confident, and fun, but feelings of shame or inadequacy lurk beneath their charismatic exterior.

Read full story
22 comments

You Won't Believe These Shocking Facts About Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a chronic condition that affects more than 5.7 million Americans, which is approximately 2.6% of the adult population. This mental illness is characterized by periods of mania and depression, and it is usually treated with a combination of counseling and prescription drugs. Occasionally, other treatments such as ECT and light therapy are used for patients with bipolar disorder.

Read full story
30 comments

How to Make Money With Food Stamps - Legally!

The average SNAP recipient only gets $125 per month in food stamp benefits. That’s better than $0 of course, but $1.39 per meal doesn’t go far at the grocery store unless you rock at frugal living.

Read full story
230 comments

Mobile Market at the St. Louis Mills Mall Scheduled for Multiple Saturdays This Month

Stock up on groceries with help from Hope Church. Pick up free food from the mobile market this month.Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Hope Church is hosting two mobile markets in August. The first mobile market is scheduled for August 14, 2021, and the second one is planned for August 28, 2021.

Read full story

Here's How to Get Free Diapers and Wipes From Crisis Nursery This Month

Make sure your kids have essentials like diapers and wipes by visiting these community events. Free diapers for babies and toddlersPhoto by Katie E from Pexels. The Crisis Nursery is hosting a diaper giveaway for parents in St. Charles County this month. Your kids must be between the ages of 0 and 12 to qualify for free diapers. Wipes, children's books, bags of food, formula, and other essentials are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Read full story

Local Stores Sell Out of COVID-19 Home Tests as Cases Increase in St. Charles County

Good luck finding an at-home test kit for COVID-19 if you're in the O'Fallon area. COVID-19 home testing kits are hard to find at local storesPhoto by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments

Local Businesses Struggle to Keep Customers Happy Due to Hiring Shortage

St. Charles County customers are frustrated by long lines, empty shelves, and reduced hours of operation. A sign outside the O'Fallon Red Robin promises a $400 hiring bonusImage by Missy Crystal.

Read full story
2 comments

Prepare for the 2021-2022 School Year With Help From the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Charles County

Summer break is ending soon for St. Charles County studentsPhoto by olia danilevich from Pexels. The average parent shells out $268 per child for school supplies, with families averaging nearly $850 for back-to-school costs. As Missouri residents bounce back from COVID-19 financial problems and balance other budget constraints, spending hundreds of dollars on school supplies just isn't possible for everyone. If you can relate, head to the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Charles County this weekend for a fun community event.

Read full story

Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Charles County Announces COVID Closure

Is your family affected by this closure? Find out below. COVID-19 hits St. Charles County Boys and Girls ClubsPhoto by cottonbro from Pexels. The Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Charles County is currently closed due to the spread of COVID-19. The organization announced this closure on Monday, July 26, 2021 via its Facebook page. The closure began at 2p.m. yesterday and remains in effect until the end of the day on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis Announces Free Summer Camp for Kids

Sign your kids up for a fun week of camp in St. LouisPhoto by Michael Mims from Pexels. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is offering a free summer camp for kids during the weeks of June 28th to July 30, 2021. Campers must be between the ages of 6 and 14 to attend the camp, which is located at the Northwest Academy of Law in St. Louis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy