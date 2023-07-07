Spectacular Maritime Adventure: The WOW Water Circus

The WOW Water Circus will have show times on various dates in August. The show will feature a variety of acts that take place both above and below the surface of a 35,000-gallon pool. Audience members can expect to see aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, and a pirate clown. The production promises to be an exciting maritime adventure.

