Honoring Missouri's Farm Families: A Look into the Annual Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair

Farm Family Day is an annual event that has been held at the Missouri State Fair for 63 years. It is a partnership between Missouri Farm Bureau and other key industry organizations.

The event aims to recognize and honor Missouri's Farm Families for their contribution to the state's economy and vitality. Families from each county are selected based on their farming operation, community involvement, participation in 4-H, and their commitment to upholding farming's roots.

The event is organized by the Missouri Farm Bureau, along with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and Engagement, and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources.

The honored families represent various farming operations in the state, including row crops, cattle, pork and chicken operations, organic farms, nut and fruit orchard operations, agritourism, and urban gardening operations.

The event features different farm families from each county, including the Hoppe Family from Adair, the Baumann Family from Andrew, and the Wood Family from Atchison, among others.