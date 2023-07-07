Important Information for Taylor Swift Concerts at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has shared important information regarding the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7th and 8th.

The concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m., with parking lots opening at 2:30 p.m.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance, as payments will not be accepted at the tollgates.

Illegally parked vehicles may be towed at the owner's expense.

Gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 4:30 p.m., with specific entrances for VIP ticket package holders opening at 3:30 p.m.

Guests are advised to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance for quicker entry.

Access to the Truman Sports Complex is restricted to ticketed guests only, and the club reserves the right to verify tickets at any time.

Guests must enter the stadium once the headliner begins, and those without tickets will be required to leave.

For those not attending the concert, it is advised to avoid the stadium area.

Following the event, certain road closures will be in effect.

Vehicles using rideshare services or dropping off guests can enter through Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff, drop off passengers in Lot J, and exit through Gate 7.

Staging for egress will also take place in Lot J.