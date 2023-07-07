Promoting Strong Communities Through Park and Recreation Month: Free Activities in Parkville

Since 1985, the United States celebrates Park and Recreation Month in July. The aim is to promote strong communities through parks and recreation. The City offers free activities such as Art in the Park, yoga, and nature hikes.

Every year since 1985, people in the United States have been observing Park and Recreation Month in July. The main objective of this celebration is to encourage the development of resilient communities through the utilization of parks and recreational activities. In order to commemorate this event, the City has arranged various free activities throughout the entire month. These activities include Art in the Park, yoga sessions, nature hikes, story time for children, Science in the Park events, Tai Chi classes, and much more.