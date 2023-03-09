Los Angeles, CA

Missing Girl Found After 4 Years

March 9th, 2023 - Los Angeles.

The Missing Persons Center in Los Angeles has received word that a child they profiled back in 2022 has finally been located and returned home safely.

President of the Missing Persons Center, Law Olmstead stated "Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, reported missing in 2018 was the most viewed profile on our website, receiving short of nineteen thousand views since July of 2022, when we listed her in our system".

Olmstead said Ochoa's profile received many tips from the center's visitors but none of them were solid enough to be acted on. "Most of the tips we received where from people who were convinced she was another child seen in TiKTok videos or was another child missing from a different parental abduction case in our database", said Olmstead.

FBI Poster of missing child Aranza Maria Ochoa LopezPhoto byFBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that an 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 out of Vancouver, Washington has been found and safely returned to the United States from Mexico.

According to an FBI press release Mexican authorities were able to locate Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez in Michoacán, Mexico and she was returned to the U.S. in February.

Aranza was kidnapped by her biological mother on October 25, 2018, from a Vancouver shopping mall according to the FBI. Through its investigation the FBI determined that Aranza had been taken to Mexico.

According to the FBI Aranza's safety is of the utmost importance after her return to the U.S. and her location will not be publicly disclosed.

"We are excited by the news of Ochoa's recovery and this should give hope to many people who have missing loved ones, that there is always hope", said Olmstead.

If you are a family member of a missing person, contact the Missing Persons Center by visiting their website at https://missingpersonscenter.org. They are an IRS Approved Non-Profit working with law enforcement and the families of missing people, worldwide.

We are a non profit organization that profiles missing people cases and works with law enforcement and families to search, publicize and investigate, new cases, Amber Alerts and older Cold Cases that need the attention of the general public when law enforcement has given up on a case. We try to bring closure to a family in need and to find missing people before it's too late. We believe firmly that no case should get more exposure than another based on someone's age, race, religion or economic class.

