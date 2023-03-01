Mismanaged priorities.

I spent all of my twenties and early thirties living in Chicago except for a brief hiatus in Los Angeles. Big city living during those years of my life felt hip and exciting. I thought I was learning about the world and becoming very open minded and cultured during my time there. I met a lot of great people and had many interesting experiences that I carry with me to this day for sure. I didn’t understand anyone who chose to stay in my hometown, get married, and start a family before the age of 25. I thought they must have no desire to experience real life the way I did. How could you want to stay in the same place you were raised and just raise more kids with no break in the cycle for wild, chaotic adventures?

It turns out, they were the smart ones.

I became pregnant after my 27th birthday. Living in Chicago with a newborn in an unstable relationship with no family around and no money was extremely hard. I cried many tears wanting a better life for my daughter and I. It was then that I realized how very misguided my prior decisions had been. Small towns can be amazing and the one I’m from certainly is. A small community where everyone knows you and cares can feel annoying at times but it is far better than being known by no one. My Chicago neighbors never brought us a meal or even said hello. In fact, my one neighbor called the cops on me multiple times for “noise” which was simply my 1 year old baby learning to walk and run around our small overpriced 2nd floor apartment. People who are raised in small towns know the irreplaceable comfort and importance of family and community to a degree not many city folks do. Starting a family of my own made this very clear to me and that is what ultimately brought me back down to reality and back home to Ohio.

A black plume of smoke consumes small Ohio town of East Palestine. Photo by Unknown

The town I grew up in is just 20 miles away from East Palestine, OH. As you’ve hopefully seen by now, a train carrying thousands of gallons of extremely hazardous, war-grade chemicals derailed there, later igniting into a horrifying black plume. The images have kept me up at night often these last few weeks. I have friends and family right there. My grandparents live there. My best friend is about to have her second baby there.

A community of amazing people that I love and admire is suffering greatly. And while the media is finally paying attention, preventable tragedies like this will keep happening. Why? Because our government is broken. Because of corruption in our politics, our politicians think they can ignore the voices of everyday Americans. And for what? So a rail company can save some money by cutting labor and skirting important safety measures? So they can keep their pocketbooks lined with special interest donations?

What about my neighbors in East Palestine? What’s happening to them is unacceptable, and we need to do something about it. Because while it might be my community today, yours could easily be next.

The areas of Ohio most affected by this disaster are not wealthy areas. Even though there have been reports of animals dying and people suffering adverse health effects , many are forced to stay there because they don’t have another option. It’s also true that many want to stay because their families have lived there for many generations and their roots run deep. And for those who want to sell, who’s going to want to buy their chemical-covered homes?

The White House’s silence on this has been deafening. 4 weeks since the train derailed, there still hasn’t been an official statement. Even more absurd, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his requests for federal disaster aid have been denied . Apparently, taxpayers in dire need of assistance are not eligible.

Not long ago, the previous administration caved to pressure from rail companies and loosened regulations on railroads. This allowed companies like Norfolk Southern to operate understaffed, with old and faulty trains, and with deteriorating railroad tracks. Efforts to improve regulations and working conditions were defeated by money and lobbyists. And that’s almost certainly part of the reason for this tragedy.

There’s footage of this Norfolk Southern train passing through my hometown, on fire, 20 miles before it derailed. How did that possibly go undetected? Why do we not require stronger safety measures for a train that’s carrying such massive amounts of deadly chemicals? Who let it continue on toward East Palestine?

These might seem like no-brainer ideas to you and me. But unfortunately, politicians respond to money. And the rail companies have a lot of it.

People from small towns tend to have a general distrust of the government – and can we really blame them? The Environmental Protection Agency claimed to have chosen the “least bad option” when they ignited chemicals into the air and drained them into the waterways that we all depend on for, you know, life.

But are we really expected to believe officials telling us our air and water is safe when thousands of animals are dropping dead and people are experiencing negative symptoms related to chemical fallout? What about all the other hazmat spills and fires happening suddenly around the country? What is going on?

I can’t help but wonder if the relative radio silence from Washington, D.C. is because they don’t think small town Ohioans are their voter base. I have to imagine that if this had happened in Los Angeles or New York City, the response would have been much different. Meanwhile, our government claims it didn’t shoot down a spy balloon because the debris could be harmful. But they’ll burn hundreds of thousands of gallons of deadly chemicals into the environment to get a railroad back up and running. Got it.

I also know all the fun that is poked at Midwesterners and small town country folk. I used to find it funny, but when things like this happen, it’s anything but. The truth is that these people aren’t stupid or ignorant. They love this country, they love their families and communities, they love their freedom. They ultimately just want to be left alone to enjoy their lives but this disaster has shaken everyone in the area to their core. Things have got to change.

At the end of the day, it’s not about right versus left, or rural versus urban. It’s about who has power in our government, and who our elected officials listen to. As if it weren’t obvious already, what’s happening in East Palestine is a glaring reminder that politicians think they can ignore voters when they don’t think those voters have power. When we live in a country where wealthy companies can buy political campaigns and politicians, it’s we the voters that will always be screwed.

All we want is a simple, comfortable life. We all deserve that. We deserve to be able to support our families and save money for a rainy day or our children’s college funds on a full-time income. We deserve safe air and water. We deserve our voices to be heard. We deserve justice. We shouldn’t have to beg for that in the United States of America. Here’s hoping this is a wakeup call for changing this very broken system. If you'd like to donate to help the citizens of East Palestine in a tangible way please do so here.