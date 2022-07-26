King Herod's bones are interred here, according to reachers legend

King Herod the Great ruled from 37 BCE to 4 BCE in Judea. When Jesus Christ was born, he was the governor of Judea who ordered the killing of all male infants under the age of two.

In his works, Josephus, a Roman-Jewish historian who lived in the 1st century CE, documented Herod's life. Herod is said to have died at Jericho, Judea, sometime between 4 and 1 BCE.

According to the historian Josephus, Herod was supposedly buried in Herodium. Herodium is located in the West Bank between Jerusalem and Bethlehem. As a result, biblical and historical academics have focused on Herodium as the last resting site of Herod the Great. Herodium was said to be the site of Herod's tomb.

Ehud Netzer, an Israeli archaeologist, did a lot of digging at Herodium to try to find King Herod's tomb.

Netzer claimed to have found Herod's Tomb back in 2007. The place was exactly as Josephus described it. At its summit stood what seemed to be the tomb's tallest stone pedestal, crowned with an ornate circular structure. The platform was encircled by 18 columns that held up the roof.

The sarcophagus in the tomb was damaged, but there were no traces of a corpse inside. According to some researchers, this huge crimson sarcophagus may have housed Herod's corpse. There is no doubt that the sarcophagus was damaged by anti-Semitic Jewish insurgents.

They also discovered more sarcophagi, which may have belonged to members of Herod's family.

There is some skepticism about the tomb of Herod being found. Some said that the tomb was inadequate for the interment of a king's corpse. Furthermore, there was no tombstone stating that Herod was buried there. Researchers believe a name would have been written on a famous person's tomb.

The Israel Museum in Jerusalem displays a sarcophagus that may have contained the remains of Herod the Great.

