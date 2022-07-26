The Popigai Crater in Siberia has billions of carats of diamonds, making it one of the world's greatest diamond fields

An impact crater as enormous as Popigai Crater is one of the most well-documented on the planet. It was made when a large asteroid crashed into another one in Siberia 36 million years ago.

In northern Siberia, the asteroid was 5 to 8 kilometers in diameter, moving at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per second. A 100-kilometer-wide impact crater and a 20-kilometer-wide rim of twisted rock were left in the wake of the blast. Because of the crash, thousands of cubic kilometers of rock melted and were thrown into the air.

Russia's Crater of Diamonds is another name for the Popigai Crater. One of the greatest diamond fields, according to NASA, is thought to hold trillion-carat-weight diamonds today.

Smaller than 2 mm, polycrystalline stones are known as "impact diamonds." Because of the lack of time, large, solitary gemstones could not be formed. They are thus of inferior grade and are not gem-class diamonds. As a result, they are more suited to industrial use.

The Popigai Crater's diamonds have been said to be of little interest to mining companies. This is due to the fact that the majority of diamonds used in industry are synthetic. Synthetic diamonds are less expensive to produce than natural diamonds.

Getting supplies and personnel to the Popigai Crater is also a challenge because of its remote position.

In terms of impact craters, the Popigai Crater is still one of the best-preserved on the planet.