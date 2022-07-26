At Sun Valley Summer Camp, Tim Cook Uses An Electric Car

Rather than an iCar, Tim Cook prefers a Rivian electric vehicle. Their pick-up might be tested by the company's executives. According to a Bloomberg article, Apple CEO Tim Cook was given the opportunity to test drive a Rivian pickup truck at the Sun Valley Summer Camp for Billionaires. Despite years of speculation, nothing official has been said about Apple's plans to develop an automobile.

During the Sun Valley Conference, which was put on by Bank Allen & Co. in Sun Valley, Idaho, Rivian cars were shown.

Since its inception in 2009, Rivian has released a number of drivable and mass-produced electric vehicles onto the market.

The pick-up truck with a 500-kilometer range and all-wheel drive started at 67,500 dollars and the SUV at 70,000 dollars in the United States of America. As of the beginning of March 2022, the R1S and R1T now cost $84,500 and $79,500, respectively. That's a 20% increase for the SUV and a 17% increase for the truck.

A smaller battery and a less powerful engine are available to clients who find that too much. Rivian claims that the battery can go 400 kilometres on a single charge. This shaves $12,000 off the price. In order to get your hands on these models, you'll have to wait until 2024.

Rivian also manufactures a compact transporter in addition to their pick-up trucks. One hundred thousand electric vehicles will have been purchased by Amazon alone by the year 2024, and manufacturing is set to begin in 2021.

Rivian, like Tesla, plans to build a fast-charging network of its own. Other brands of electric cars will not be able to charge at the charging stations on the Rivian Adventure Network since it is a proprietary network. There should be 3,500 direct-current charging stations on 600 sites by the end of 2023.