Researchers assert that near-death experiences are evidence that there is an afterlife

It's one of the great mysteries of life, what happens when we die. The notion of an "afterlife," or the continuation of our spiritual path, has taken on many diverse meanings throughout the course of history and across religions. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they decide. People of other faiths believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even an animal after they die.

Scientists also believe that something must happen after death and have begun to accept the notion of an afterlife based not on religious beliefs but on the experiences of individuals who almost died. Having one's whole life flash before their eyes is one of the most commonly documented phenomena that occurs before a person's death.

More than just a plot device, this has been proven by real-life doctors who have rescued patients on the verge of death. In a study conducted by the Missouri State Medical Association, only 17% of people who were close to death had near-death experiences. Unconsciousness is common in many situations.

Scientists that have been looking into this have found a pattern dependent on the level of awareness of the individual. Near-death experiences often bring on visions of God or other biblical figures for those who are religiously inclined. Also, each person's near-death experience is different because each person's awareness is different.

Doctor Raymond Moody, one of the first professionals to investigate this issue, has documented several near-death experiences in his book, "Life Beyond Life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4jSi_0gpzwa4J00
Photo by Swapnil Sharma

Scientists have come to the conclusion that patients who are unconscious during near-death experiences shouldn't have lucid experiences that lead them to think that the soul or consciousness is moving toward the next life or afterlife because the body is close to dying.

Medical experts at the New York Academy of Sciences have conducted a study on cardiac arrest-induced near-death experiences, and they found that the human body and mind are unable to maintain full consciousness during such an urgent situation, and thus cannot remember a lucid "dream" of the afterlife.

The spirit and awareness are the only things that count in the human experience; the body is only a tool. Science has been able to explain the workings of the human body, but not the existence of souls or consciousness. Science has shown that consciousness exists, but it says that people don't have the skills or knowledge to fully understand it.

Science often goes against religious beliefs, but in this case, science can't explain how people can have near-death experiences, but it does agree that there is life after death.

