Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved.

A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.

The Neanderthals and Denisovans were prehistoric human populations; the Denisovans resided in East and South Asia.

Her ancestors were Neanderthal and Denisovan hybrids. DNA from both Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestors was found in her.

The Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo-sapiens (modern humans) were all sister groups of separate species that were related enough to mate with one another. The Neanderthals and Denisovans, on the other hand, were more closely connected to each other than to modern humans. As a result, they had a smaller genetic pool than contemporary humans.

According to the finding of the hybrid youngster, it is possible that Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred in the past. There are some scientists that doubt the prevalence of intermarriage.

Modern humans also interbred with Denisovans and Neanderthals. Denisovan human genes are still found in several modern groups, notably the Melanesians and Aboriginal Australians. Denisovan ancestry makes up about 3% to 5% of aboriginal Australian DNA.

All people who are not from Africa have Neanderthal DNA because their ancestors mated between 47,000 and 65,000 years ago.