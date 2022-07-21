Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

Miss Ally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PIze_0gniI7oq00
wikimedia.org

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved.

A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.

The Neanderthals and Denisovans were prehistoric human populations; the Denisovans resided in East and South Asia.

Her ancestors were Neanderthal and Denisovan hybrids. DNA from both Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestors was found in her.

The Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo-sapiens (modern humans) were all sister groups of separate species that were related enough to mate with one another. The Neanderthals and Denisovans, on the other hand, were more closely connected to each other than to modern humans. As a result, they had a smaller genetic pool than contemporary humans.

According to the finding of the hybrid youngster, it is possible that Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred in the past. There are some scientists that doubt the prevalence of intermarriage.

Modern humans also interbred with Denisovans and Neanderthals. Denisovan human genes are still found in several modern groups, notably the Melanesians and Aboriginal Australians. Denisovan ancestry makes up about 3% to 5% of aboriginal Australian DNA.

Modern humans also interbred with Denisovans and Neanderthals. Denisovan human genes are still found in several modern groups, notably the Melanesians and Aboriginal Australians. Denisovan ancestry makes up about 3% to 5% of aboriginal Australian DNA.

All people who are not from Africa have Neanderthal DNA because their ancestors mated between 47,000 and 65,000 years ago.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science

Comments / 119

Published by

I am med student and freelancer. If you want to be my family you can follow me. Thank you...

N/A
406 followers

More from Miss Ally

A pilot is astonished by a weird crimson light that envelops the Atlantic

*Is this a hint that the world as we know it is about to come to an end? Yes, according to several Redditors. When talking to the skies, we're all treated to breathtaking sights, but some are more noteworthy than others. According to a Reddit thread, a pilot flying over the Atlantic observed one of them. The caption reads, "The pilot said he's never seen anything quite like that in the Atlantic Ocean." By the end of the year 2022,

Read full story

Researchers assert that near-death experiences are evidence that there is an afterlife

It's one of the great mysteries of life, what happens when we die. The notion of an "afterlife," or the continuation of our spiritual path, has taken on many diverse meanings throughout the course of history and across religions. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they decide. People of other faiths believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even an animal after they die.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy