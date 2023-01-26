Discover the Charm and Convenience of the South Bend Subdivision in Bonaire, Georgia

The South Bend Subdivision in Bonaire, Georgia is a thriving community located in the heart of Houston County. This neighborhood offers a mix of 1-story and 1 1/2 story all brick homes, making it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bonaire, GA.

Photo by Mischa Thompson

One of the standout features of the South Bend Subdivision is its convenient location. Situated just off of Highway 96, the neighborhood is easily accessible from major thoroughfares such as I-75 and I-475. This makes commuting to work or school a breeze and allows residents to easily explore all that the surrounding area has to offer.

South Bend Subdivision offers something for everyone, whether you're looking for a modern or timeless home. Choose from homes built between 2010 and 2017 that have up to 3,900 sqft of living space plus plenty of outdoor amenities like sprawling yards with acreage ranging from medium size lots to almost 1.5 acres along with inviting outdoor living spaces offering the perfect areas to come together in those warm summer evenings!

Photo by Mischa Thompson

One of the things that set the South Bend Subdivision apart from other neighborhoods is its strong sense of community. The neighborhood has an active homeowners association (HAO) that works to foster a sense of belonging among residents. There are also numerous community events and activities throughout the year, such as block parties, holiday celebrations, and social gatherings.

One of the standout amenities of the South Bend Subdivision is its close proximity to local parks and recreational facilities. The neighborhood is just a short drive away from the Houston Lake Golf Course, as well as a number of hiking and biking trails. This makes it easy for residents to enjoy the great outdoors and stay active.

Photo by Mischa Thompson

In terms of education, the South Bend Subdivision is served by the Houston County School District. The neighborhood is home to several highly rated schools according to niche.com and greatschools.org, including Bonaire Primary School, Bonaire Elementary School, Bonaire Middle School, and Veterans High School. This makes the neighborhood a great choice for families with school-aged children.

Photo by Mischa Thompson

Overall, the South Bend Subdivision in Bonaire, Georgia is a fantastic place to call home. With its convenient location, diverse housing options, and a strong sense of community, it's easy to see why this neighborhood is such a popular choice among homeowners. Simply enjoy all that the surrounding area has to offer, the South Bend Subdivision has something for everyone.