Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, Georgia

The Woodlands subdivision in Kathleen, Georgia is a beautiful and family-friendly community that offers a wide range of amenities and activities for residents to enjoy. Located just a short drive from downtown Warner Robins, this subdivision offers easy access to all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the city has to offer.

Photo by Mischa Thompson

The Woodlands is made up of a mix of all brick 1-story and 2-story homes, all of which have been carefully designed to blend in seamlessly with the surrounding natural environment. the subdivision is also well-connected to the rest of Kathleen and the surrounding area. It is located just off of 127 in the south, Moody Road in the west, and Old Perry Road in the east which provides easy access to downtown Warner Robins and other nearby cities. The Woodlands is also just a short drive from the Warner Robins Air Force Base and the Museum of Aviation, making it an ideal location for military families.

One of the biggest draws of The Woodlands is its close proximity to some of the best schools according to niche.com and greatschools.org. The subdivision is located within the Houston County School District, which is known for its excellent educational programs and top-rated schools. The Woodlands is zoned for Matt Arthur Elementary School, Bonaire Middle School, and Veterans High School which is just within walking distance from the neighborhood making it an ideal place for families with children and individuals alike.

The Woodlands subdivision has become one of the favorite and most desirable subdivisions in the Warner Robins area over the last two years. The community is well-maintained and has a strong sense of community spirit, with regular events and gatherings bringing residents together. The neighborhood has an active homeowners association (HAO) that works to foster a sense of belonging among residents.

Photo by Mischa Thompson

One of the standout amenities of the South Bend Subdivision is its close proximity to local parks and recreational facilities. The neighborhood is just a short drive away from the Houston Lake Golf Course, as well as a number of hiking and biking trails. This makes it easy for residents to enjoy the great outdoors and stay active.

Photo by Mischa Thompson

The Woodlands Subdivision offers its homeowners a perfect place to host their next birthday bash! Enjoy two exciting playgrounds, cozy fireplaces, and picnic tables, or have a BBQ party with friends - all while having access to bathrooms for added convenience.

Overall, The Woodlands is a fantastic place to call home for those who are looking for a strong community, as well as a convenient location and beautiful homes. Whether you are a young professional, a growing family, or an active retiree, you will find something to love about this charming subdivision in Kathleen, Georgia.

The Woodlands Subdivision is still not 100% completed and you still have a chance to build your own with either Trinity or Driggers.