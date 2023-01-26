Warner Robins, GA

Moving with Pets: Tips for a Smooth Transition

If you're planning a move to Warner Robins, Georgia and you have pets, you'll want to be sure to take their needs into account as you prepare for the transition. Here are a few tips to help you make the move with your furry friends as smoothly as possible.

#1 Research pet-friendly housing options: It's important to find a place to live that is welcoming to pets, whether it's a rental or a home you're planning to buy. Look for listings that specify that pets are allowed, and be prepared to provide documentation of your pet's vaccination records and possibly pay a pet deposit.

#2 Plan ahead for transportation: If you're driving to your new home, be sure to make arrangements for your pets to travel safely. This may involve purchasing a crate or harness or finding a pet-friendly hotel to stay in overnight if you're making a long-distance move. If you're flying, research the requirements and policies of the airline you'll be using, and be sure to book your pet's travel in advance.

#3 Familiarize your pet with its new surroundings: If possible, take your pet with you on a visit to your new home before the move to allow them to explore and get accustomed to the new environment. This can help reduce their stress and anxiety on moving days.

#4 Update your pet's identification: Be sure to update your pet's identification tags with your new address and phone number, and consider microchipping them as an additional layer of protection in case they get lost.

#5 Find a new vet: Before you move, research local veterinarians in your new area and make arrangements to transfer your pet's medical records to their new practice. This will ensure that your pet has access to the care they need in their new home.

Moving to a new home can be stressful for both you and your pets, but with careful planning and preparation, you can make the transition as smooth as possible. By taking the time to research pet-friendly housing options, plan for transportation, familiarize your pet with their new surroundings, update their identification, and find a new vet, you'll be well on your way to making Warner Robins your pet's new home. Be prepared when moving with your furbaby.

