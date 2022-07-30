Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 Languages

Misael and Jennifer Montemayor - Sarasota, FL Jehovah's Witnesses US Branch

Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Sarasota will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August, 2022.

“This year’s convention theme discussing peace is so needed today,” said Jennifer Montemayor. She and her husband, Misael, plan to attend each session throughout the summer. “I’m especially looking forward to the videos for the Saturday morning program that will show what our [spiritual] brothers and sisters around the world are doing to enjoy peace despite challenges and difficult circumstances. These are sure to bring me great comfort.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. The program segments are available for streaming or download, and all are invited to attend the program at no charge.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. sp.”kesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at Hertz Arena in Estero. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually. On April 1 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.

The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics to be explored are:

● How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.

● Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”

● How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.

● What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.

● Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

The convention will conclude with the exciting presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”

All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all. Sessions are posted incrementally from June 27th to August 15th. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.

Program Day

*Dates Congregations around the globe will unitedly be viewing the program.

Friday Morning *July 2-3

Friday Afternoon *July 9-10

Saturday Morning *July 23-24

Saturday Afternoon *July 30-31

Sunday Morning *August 13-14

Sunday Afternoon *August 20-21