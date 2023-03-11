Aurora, CO

Energy Program Helps Aurora Businesses Save Money

Businesses along Havana street in Aurora have been working with Xcel Energy to save money.

The 14,000-square-foot Heirlooms Antique Mall is one of the places that took advantage of the free programs being offered.

Owner Scott Davenport said he’s replaced all of his overhead lights with LEDs in the basement, “The cost savings is substantial.”

He said on average that change has saved him 500 dollars a month. But that was just the beginning of his savings.

Xcel Energy and CLEAResult offered a free energy assessment for Davenport. An energy auditor came out to look at others ways he could be saving energy and money.

“Things that I didn’t realize, and they replaced some of the fixtures in display cases and LED lights in the lamps we sell,” said Davenport.

He said the auditor was gentle with all the items in the cases and worked quickly to replace all the bulbs.

“Most of the businesses are eligible for free assessments and many of them are eligible for free energy-saving equipment,” said Luke Charbonnaue with CLEAResult.

He said OnHavana and a technician walked door-to-door to let businesses know about the money-saving opportunities. He adds the word ‘free’ can feel too good to be true for some companies, but places like Heirlooms Antiques is an excellent example of how easy the process can be, and how much money can be saved.

“No cost at all, so smooth and easy,” said Davenport.

The business assessments can be for small or large businesses and are for anyone who is an Excel customer.

More info here

