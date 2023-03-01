Robot Server Helps Aurora Restaurant

Kitty delivers food to customers. Photo by Miranda Christian

WATCH VIDEO HERE

An Aurora restaurant is taking its service to the next level by delivering food with a robot. bb.Q Chicken on Havana and Parker Road added ‘Kitty’ the cyborg server as the latest member of their staff.

The yellow robot will have food placed on the trays and then directed to where to go. Music will play as Kitty arrives at the table and prompt you to take your good before she says goodbye and returns back to get the next order.

"She's very efficient. Doesn't complain. Always has a positive attitude,” said manager Nikki Kong.

Kong adds they ‘hired’ Kitty to help with staffing shortages due to the pandemic, “Probably our hardest worker here.”

bb.Q is a popular franchise out of South Korea and opened its first Colorado location in Aurora in 2022.

Kong said their place is high-tech and modern, and Kitty adds to that.

"A lot of kids love it, some younger kids are scared of it and older customers don't quite understand it yet,” Kong adds.

The beer stations are even bionic with a magnetic button that fills the beer from the bottom.

"I think it's so cool to see how they've taken artificial intelligence and the robot world and integrated it into everyday life,” said customer Marne Rossetti.

Kitty can be seen working around the clock at bb.Q. You can even ask for a special birthday song to be played while you enjoy your Korean BBQ.

Catch the full story about Kitty at AuroraTV.org.