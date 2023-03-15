Brief Introduction to the First Credit Unions

Photo by Etienne Martin on Unsplash

We have talked at Mint Message about anarcho-mutualism, anarcho-distributism, and other forms of market anarchism that embrace things like credit unions and more hands-on community-based forms of finance like mutual credit banking instead of private banks that give people little to no say in how the financial institutions handle their customer's money. But what is the basic history of credit unions? Well, the first credit union was Spolok Gazdovský" (The Association of Administrators or The Association of Farmers) which was founded all the way back in 1845 by Samuel Jurkovic. This was the first credit union back in Europe and it provided members of the community with cheap loans from the funds created by regular savings from members of the credit union.

This first credit union, sadly, had a concise life. It only existed until 1851, but it was the first step in the development of credit unions as financial institutions that would eventually spread across the world. Slovakian national thinker L'udovit Stur went as far as to say this about the first credit union: "We would very much like such excellent constitutions to be established throughout our region. They would help to rescue people from evil and misery. A beautiful, great idea, a beautiful excellent constitution!"

The first credit unions that were seen as widely successful were created in the nation of Germany under pioneer Hermann Schulze-Delitzsch. The credit unions were designed to be banks created, in Hermann's own words, "based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity and solidarity. In the tradition of their founders, co-operative members believe in the ethical values of honesty, openness, social responsibility and caring for others."