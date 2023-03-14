Scientists revive frozen virus from 48,500 years in the past

French scientists have discovered strains of ancient viruses that have been frozen for over forty-eight thousand five hundred years. Samples for the “zombie viruses” were collected from permafrost that could be found in Serbia. After all of this research on the viruses, a recent peer-reviewed study was released in the scientific journal known as Viruses last February and explained how they found thirteen ancient viruses said permafrost. One of the 13 strains that the scientific team revived was the virus strain now known as Pandoravirus yedoma, the oldest virus that they were able to isolate and research before producing the study.

The permafrost is perennially frozen ground that covers about fifteen percent of the Northern Hemisphere or eleven percent of the entire surface of the planet Earth, including vast regions of the Arctic Circle, Alaska, Canada, and Russia. This permafrost is great for looking at the past of Earth as well as the past of life became it can contain & preserve so much organic matter that has been frozen for millennia.

One of the scientists, Jean-Michel Claverie, had this to say after the discovery: “We view these amoeba-infecting viruses as surrogates for all other possible viruses that might be in the permafrost. We see the traces of many, many, many other viruses. So we know they are there. We don’t know for sure that they are still alive. But our reasoning is that if the amoeba viruses are still alive, there is no reason why the other viruses will not be still alive, and capable of infecting their own hosts.”