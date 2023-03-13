North Korea launches 2 cruise missiles before US-South Korea military drills

North Korea has fired two missiles from a submarine that was striking some kind of underwater target according to the state media from the country. All of this happened on March twelfth of 2023 from an undisclosed location in the East Sea (which is also known as the Sea of Japan). According to the South Korean military, they simply detected “one unidentified missile fired from North Korea’s submarine vessel near North’s port city of Sinpo.” The missile test happened about a single day before the United States of America and South Korea planned to have an eleven-day military exercise - an exercise that is planned to potentially be the biggest war game event in five years for the two countries.

The launch of the missile/s happened after the establishment of a security pact that was passed to strengthen military capabilities for the United States’ allies in Asia in an attempt to counter China’s attempts to dominate the Pacific-based regions of Asia. This also happened during the time when President Joe Biden was meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“North Korea had two reasons to test yesterday. One was to respond early to U.S.-South Korea war games and the other had Monday’s Biden-Albanese meeting in mind. They want to say to the world that they too are developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles and their submarine based military power could be dangerous, too,” said Go Myong-Hyun, Research Fellow at Seoul-based Asan Institute told the reporters at ABC News.