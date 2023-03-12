A Brief History and Introduction to Metropolitan Community College - A Nebraska Community College

There is a public community college that you can find in the state of Nebraska in the city of Omaha - a metropolitan area that is the largest city in the state of Nebraska. The college got its humble beginning back in the year nineteen seventy-one when the state legislature for Nebraska decided to consolidate eight technical college areas into six. This eventually led to the creation of the very first campus for a college that was named the Metropolitan Community College - or MCC for short.

MCC's first campus was converted from a former warehouse located at the corner of one hundred thirty-second street and first street in Omaha. This campus had forty-six programs to choose from and the first batch of students had a population of one thousand fifty-nine people.

The college began offering courses at the Offutt Air Force Base to help educate the troops and courses at Omaha Correctional Center to help with the rehabilitation of inmates. Over time, MCC ended up growing and developing a bunch of different campuses in order to service the residents of Nebraska. Now, MCC has campuses in North Omaha, South Omhaha, Elkhorn, and various different centers for collegiate education in Bellevue, La Vista, and Fremont. Heck, MCC has some programs in multiple programs in high schools across the area, allowing high schoolers to earn college credits before graduating high school. Currently, MCC is a community college that gives you a lot of options. It offers over one hundred one- and two-year career programs in a variety of programs such as business administration, computer and office technologies, culinary arts, industrial and construction technologies, nursing and allied health, social sciences and services, and visual and electronic technologies.