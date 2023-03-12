Omaha, NE

A Brief History and Introduction to Metropolitan Community College - A Nebraska Community College

Mint Message

There is a public community college that you can find in the state of Nebraska in the city of Omaha - a metropolitan area that is the largest city in the state of Nebraska. The college got its humble beginning back in the year nineteen seventy-one when the state legislature for Nebraska decided to consolidate eight technical college areas into six. This eventually led to the creation of the very first campus for a college that was named the Metropolitan Community College - or MCC for short.

MCC's first campus was converted from a former warehouse located at the corner of one hundred thirty-second street and first street in Omaha. This campus had forty-six programs to choose from and the first batch of students had a population of one thousand fifty-nine people.

The college began offering courses at the Offutt Air Force Base to help educate the troops and courses at Omaha Correctional Center to help with the rehabilitation of inmates. Over time, MCC ended up growing and developing a bunch of different campuses in order to service the residents of Nebraska. Now, MCC has campuses in North Omaha, South Omhaha, Elkhorn, and various different centers for collegiate education in Bellevue, La Vista, and Fremont. Heck, MCC has some programs in multiple programs in high schools across the area, allowing high schoolers to earn college credits before graduating high school. Currently, MCC is a community college that gives you a lot of options. It offers over one hundred one- and two-year career programs in a variety of programs such as business administration, computer and office technologies, culinary arts, industrial and construction technologies, nursing and allied health, social sciences and services, and visual and electronic technologies.

MCC LogoPhoto byWikimedia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# college# education# career# history

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
5K followers

More from Mint Message

Intro to A History of Cloud Computing

As part of my first article for this platform, I am going to write about the history of cloud computing. This will be a useful article since many people know that cloud computing is an important new technological development, but very few could probably tell you exactly what cloud computing is or how it works. Looking at the history of how cloud computing got to the position it has now will hopefully shed some light on the importance of cloud computing. Now, what is cloud computing? According to Oxford, the definition of cloud computing is “the practice of using a network of remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process data, rather than a local server or a personal computer”.

Read full story

Brief Introduction to the First Credit Unions

We have talked at Mint Message about anarcho-mutualism, anarcho-distributism, and other forms of market anarchism that embrace things like credit unions and more hands-on community-based forms of finance like mutual credit banking instead of private banks that give people little to no say in how the financial institutions handle their customer's money. But what is the basic history of credit unions? Well, the first credit union was Spolok Gazdovský" (The Association of Administrators or The Association of Farmers) which was founded all the way back in 1845 by Samuel Jurkovic. This was the first credit union back in Europe and it provided members of the community with cheap loans from the funds created by regular savings from members of the credit union.

Read full story

Scientists revive frozen virus from 48,500 years in the past

French scientists have discovered strains of ancient viruses that have been frozen for over forty-eight thousand five hundred years. Samples for the “zombie viruses” were collected from permafrost that could be found in Serbia. After all of this research on the viruses, a recent peer-reviewed study was released in the scientific journal known as Viruses last February and explained how they found thirteen ancient viruses said permafrost. One of the 13 strains that the scientific team revived was the virus strain now known as Pandoravirus yedoma, the oldest virus that they were able to isolate and research before producing the study.

Read full story
150 comments

North Korea launches 2 cruise missiles before US-South Korea military drills

North Korea has fired two missiles from a submarine that was striking some kind of underwater target according to the state media from the country. All of this happened on March twelfth of 2023 from an undisclosed location in the East Sea (which is also known as the Sea of Japan). According to the South Korean military, they simply detected “one unidentified missile fired from North Korea’s submarine vessel near North’s port city of Sinpo.” The missile test happened about a single day before the United States of America and South Korea planned to have an eleven-day military exercise - an exercise that is planned to potentially be the biggest war game event in five years for the two countries.

Read full story

YouTuber Zach King Share Results of 1 Month of Shorts Monetization

Last month, YouTube has begun its long-awaited Shorts revenue share program that makes it possible for people to be able to start earning money from their YouTube shorts the same way that long-form YouTubers are able to earn money from their longer videos. All of this comes from earning pools of revenue that are generated via Shorts ads, then redistributes at least half of the money earned from the advertisements to Shorts creators based on factors like view counts, eligibility, and other factors.

Read full story
Marfa, TX

ICON and BIG Reveal Design for El Cosmico 3D-Printer Campground Hotel in Marfa, Texas

Hospitality expert Liz Lambert has announced a collaboration with ICON and BIG. For those who do not know much about ICON, it is a business and an office that worked to pioneer large-scale 3D printing in order to create things like buildings, houses, and other large structures that most would think are impossible to do with 3D printers. Meanwhile, BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group is a group of architects, designers, and builders operating out of Copenhagen and New York City. Through the power of massive 3D printing, this expert and her business partners are working to rebuild El Cosmico, a campground hotel in Marfa, Texas. This entire project is being built on a sixty-two-acre plot where a lot of the hotel will be created with 3D printing elements such as domes, vaults, and parabolic forms. This particular hotel will also include a pool, spa, and shared communal facilities that will be created with the help of 3D printing.

Read full story

George Santos described as a sociopath by a fellow Republican congressman

According to congressman Nick LaLota, George Santos is a "sociopath" that works to thrive for negative attention. LaLota has not been quiet about this opinion either and was willing to tell new outlets how he felt about George Santos & his behavior.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Swiss treating mental illness is how they deal with mass shootings

Switzerland is a country with the third highest guns per capita rate, yet there are fewer shootings and gun deaths than we have here in the United States. How is that possible? How are they able to do that? There are a bunch of different reasons for this, but I think there is a major one most people need to pay attention to: the Swiss have been taking mental health seriously!

Read full story

CIA wants to use ChatGPT to help with their work

Many people have already heard about ChatGPT, a brand-new software bot that is liked by many people and news sites because of how it can write reports and explanations of complex topics similarly to a human being. ChatGPT is a complex form of “Generative AI”: a type of artificial intelligence system that can make content such as text, videos, images, and audio that is original after looking briefly at the content of human beings. Plenty of different businesses, content creators, web developers, programmers, and others are considering how this AI and others can be used to potentially help with their careers and make things more efficient. The CIA is no different and it is currently looking to see how it can use ChatGPT to help with its operations.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Jurassic Era Insect Found At A Walmart

There was an insect that was found on the side of a Fayetteville, Arkansas big store that has been identified as a bug that is a part of the species known as Polystoechotes punctata. This bug belongs to an interesting family of insects that predates many of the dinosaurs that were around during the Jurassic era.

Read full story
2 comments

Hybrid Working Could Increase Productivity According To Research

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional office setup has been mixed with remote work in a weird new hybrid of the two that is fittingly known as hybrid work. This structure is something that helps to offer employees flexibility when it comes to where and how they work for their careers. Some people believed that remote work and hybrid work would lead to a bunch of unproductive workers and lazy people who will not contribute their work as someone in the office. However, there are different peer-reviewed studies that seem to be showing that hybrid work actually leads to more productive employees. According to one study from Stanford University, the hybrid work approach led to more productive employees and according to a neuroscience expert on executive coaching and leadership named David Rock, this could be because workers like having greater autonomy.

Read full story

An Very Short Intro to the US Central Intelligence Agency's Beginning

The Central Intelligence Agency, or CIA for short, is an agency that frequently appears often in the news and in history, but not many people look into the history of how the CIA came to be. Here, I am going to give a brief article that can explain how the CIA came to be in the first place and tell you what led to this clandestine group being the infamous organization it is today.

Read full story
1 comments

Indian TikTok Rival Chingari Partners With Aptos Blockchain

The app Chingari has partnered with Aptos blockchain. For those who do not know, India banned the short-form video app TikTok in its country back in 2020, leaving this particular market open for other short-form video platforms to take over this particular market in India and other places where TikTok had been banned.

Read full story

Hitler, Lenin, and Tyranny of the Minority

Many people are afraid of the concept of tyranny of the majority, but very few consider another problem: tyranny of the minority and what happens when a minority of people can force everybody else to do evil things against their will. This concept has been around in a bunch of different parts of the world throughout history and it is common with a bunch of authoritarian regimes throughout history. Plenty of people drink in the idea that authoritarians can only be in charge if they are popular, but there are plenty of times when authoritarians are not as popular as they are made out to be & still end up being able to put a boot on the necks of the people. There are two very well-known dictatorships that were tyrannies of the minority despite what historical myths might tell you: Nazi Germany and the USSR.

Read full story

An Introduction to The Vajjika League: One of the earliest non-Western republics

People seem to see democracy as solely a western concept, but plenty of people around the world at various points of history implemented different forms of democracy which show how well democracy can function & how people around the world in various cultures have dreamed of a democratic society. We talked about the Nri Kingdom - one of the longest-lasting democracies in human history that formed in Africa over one thousand years before the year nineteen eleven. However, even that nation is not the oldest representative democracy that we have in our history as a species. In fact, one of the oldest representative democracies that we know about in recorded history started in India long ago in the Iron Age of recorded history, which is an incredibly long time ago!

Read full story

Giveo.com creates a grassroots YouTube alternative

Currently, YouTube has a new CEO named Neal Mohan and has contacted a bunch of the creators in an open letter. During all of this, people have talked about how corporate YouTube has gotten and some people have wished to go back to the days when the creative expression was balanced out with the desire to make money & seemed to be about allowing the average person to share information, create fun videos that can get a different amount of views, and allow amateur creators to practice their skills entertaining people without having to worry about competing with a bunch of people with far more money & experience.

Read full story

CIA says possibility China is providing lethal aid to Russia

In an interview with CBS, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, or CIA for short, Bill Burns confirmed that there is a possibility of China sending lethal aid in order to help Russia fight its current war against Ukraine. During an episode of the news show "Face the Nation", Burns told the moderator " We're confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment". The idea that Chinese president Xi Jinping is considering helping Russia to escalate the conflict with Ukraine seems to be different from the previous assumptions made by the Biden administration. Earlier this month, in fact, Burns told the students he was talking to at Georgetown University that Xi was "very reluctant to provide the kind of lethal weapons to Russia to use in Ukraine that the Russians are very much interested in."

Read full story
7 comments

An Intro To The Stock Market

The stock market is a device related to the economy that many people have heard about, but plenty of people do not fully understand. While not perfect financial experts or anything, Mint Message can work to help people to get information that can help them be able to learn about the stock market. The stock market is another word for a stock exchange: a space that exists physically or virtually that allows buyers and sellers to buy, sell, and trade shares of stock. A stock, aka equity, is an item that represents owning a fraction of the company issuing the stock. Each unit of stock is known as a 'share' and that share entitles whoever currently owns it to a proportion of the assets of the company & profits equal to how much stock they own.

Read full story

An introduction to the EPUB file format for e-books

EPUB is an e-book file format that, as of the time of this writing, has had its latest release of said format back in May of 2019. It was initially released in September 2007 and became a format to replicate Open eBook - an older ebook format created back in 1999 that was - according to those who developed it - "based primarily on technology developed by SoftBook Press". Currently, EPUB software that can allow anyone to read an ebook published in this format exists for all major computing platforms including Calibre, Adobe Digital Editions, Apple Books, EPUB File Reader, Stanza Desktop, Okular, and Sumatra PDF. On top of that, you have a bunch of different apps for reading ebooks that you can find on the Apple Store and the Google Play store as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy