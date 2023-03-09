George Santos described as a sociopath by a fellow Republican congressman

According to congressman Nick LaLota, George Santos is a "sociopath" that works to thrive for negative attention. LaLota has not been quiet about this opinion either and was willing to tell new outlets how he felt about George Santos & his behavior.

"He's a sociopath," Nick LaLota told CNN on Wednesday after George Santos had a confrontation with Mitt Romney at Joe Biden's State of the Union address, "He looks for that attention. Even the negative attention drives him. It’s become an embarrassment and a distraction to the Republicans in the House. And every time I have to come to something like this and talk about George Santos, I can’t talk about what Republicans ought to be doing instead." LaLota is one of the growing numbers of people in Congress and former constituents calling on George Santos to quit his position in government due to all of his compulsive lying about himself and his background.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definition of 'sociopathic' is a term that can describe a person or behavior as “of, relating to, or characterized by asocial or antisocial behavior or exhibiting antisocial personality disorder”.

George Santis made plenty of fraudulent claims during his time in government, For example, George once claimed that he had Jewish grandparents that had survived the Holocaust. However, this particular lie was exposed as was a bunch of other lies that George had been telling. After that, he admitted in two interviews that he had embellished parts of his resume and his background.