Jurassic Era Insect Found At A Walmart





There was an insect that was found on the side of a Fayetteville, Arkansas big store that has been identified as a bug that is a part of the species known as Polystoechotes punctata. This bug belongs to an interesting family of insects that predates many of the dinosaurs that were around during the Jurassic era.

The common name is the giant lacewing, and it was found by Michael Skvarla, director of Pennsylvania State University’s Insect Identification Lab, who found it during a shopping trip to Walmart when he was going on a trip to get some milk. He was able to identify that it was a giant lacewing almost a decade after this shopping trip in 2012 using DNA analysis.

Michael stated “I remember it vividly because I was walking into Walmart to get milk and I saw this huge insect on the side of the building. I thought it looked interesting, so I put it in my hand and did the rest of my shopping with it between my fingers. I got home, mounted it, and promptly forgot about it for almost a decade…The fact that this insect was spotted in a region where it hasn’t been seen in over half a century tells us something more broadly about the environment. It could have been 100 years since (the species) was even in this area — and it’s been years since it’s been spotted anywhere near it. The next closest place that they’ve been found was 1,200 miles away, so very unlikely it would have traveled that far.”