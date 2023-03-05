Hybrid Working Could Increase Productivity According To Research

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional office setup has been mixed with remote work in a weird new hybrid of the two that is fittingly known as hybrid work. This structure is something that helps to offer employees flexibility when it comes to where and how they work for their careers. Some people believed that remote work and hybrid work would lead to a bunch of unproductive workers and lazy people who will not contribute their work as someone in the office. However, there are different peer-reviewed studies that seem to be showing that hybrid work actually leads to more productive employees. According to one study from Stanford University, the hybrid work approach led to more productive employees and according to a neuroscience expert on executive coaching and leadership named David Rock, this could be because workers like having greater autonomy.

Autonomy is a key driver of human behavior. Research shows that even a little can go a long way.” David stated. During the study at Stanford, the hybrid structure of four days at home and one day at the office for sixteen thousand employees actually lead to a thirteen percent increase in productivity and employee attrition went down by fifty percent.

Sixty-five percent of employees believe that the hybrid work structure is the ideal work situation and as Vodafone's Property Senior Manager Müge Rençberoğlu Yalçın puts it, " With employees feeling supported in their work-life balance, they tend to be motivated to a greater extent and care more about working towards company goals and ambitions. Motivated employees lead to better business outcomes. Happier employees equal happier customers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPVet_0l8XLERB00
Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash

