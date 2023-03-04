Indian TikTok Rival Chingari Partners With Aptos Blockchain

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

The app Chingari has partnered with Aptos blockchain. For those who do not know, India banned the short-form video app TikTok in its country back in 2020, leaving this particular market open for other short-form video platforms to take over this particular market in India and other places where TikTok had been banned.

Chingari is a video-sharing mobile application that allows its users to generate original videos and add some augmented reality filters to the production to make their short videos pop! The user base for Chingari grew to more than two million two hundred thousand users in 2022 and their subscription revenue came to seven hundred thousand dollars in January alone. The app has more than five million daily active users and forty million monthly active users.

The Aptos blockchain is being joined with the Chingari app to help with the development of new products and help the application expand globally while saving its data in a decentralized secure manner. According to the CEO of Chingari, this partnership with Aptos blockchain is a step in the right direction for scaling up the Chingari app.

Aptos Labs comes with immense experience and we will leverage their expertise in building and scaling social media platforms. The partnership with Aptos Labs will pave the way for a strong foundation & case study in the Indian web3 ecosystem prior to expanding towards newer markets in the near future. This is a significant partnership that Chingari will forge to onboard the first one billion on-chain users. - Sumit Ghosh, CEO & co-founder of Chingari