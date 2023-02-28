An introduction to the EPUB file format for e-books

Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash

EPUB is an e-book file format that, as of the time of this writing, has had its latest release of said format back in May of 2019. It was initially released in September 2007 and became a format to replicate Open eBook - an older ebook format created back in 1999 that was - according to those who developed it - "based primarily on technology developed by SoftBook Press". Currently, EPUB software that can allow anyone to read an ebook published in this format exists for all major computing platforms including Calibre , Adobe Digital Editions , Apple Books , EPUB File Reader , Stanza Desktop , Okular , and Sumatra PDF . On top of that, you have a bunch of different apps for reading ebooks that you can find on the Apple Store and the Google Play store as well.

Plenty of document creation programs allow you to create documents in the EPUB format, allowing someone to generate an ebook easily. For example, there is a free and open-source word process and desktop publishing software known as LibreOffice Writer that allows you to publish documents in a variety of different formats, including EPUB. It is available on Linux, Windows, MacOS, and FreeBSD, so people using various different operating systems can use this program to create an ebook.

EPUB is a great format for books because it not only supports text but also supports a bunch of different image file formats for clean pictures. You can add gifs, jpegs, pngs, and SVG images to your book with ease if it is in the EPUB format.