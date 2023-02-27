California sees heavy rain and blizzard conditions

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

Back on Friday of this week, parts of southern California saw bizarre winter weather that was the result of a massive storm that has begun pushing through the West Coast portion of the continental United States of America. This snow is affecting everything from the inland deserts of Southern California to the county of Los Angeles (and its main city of Los Angeles) to the very top of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Anyone within that massive region had to deal with heavy snow creeping through the Sunshine state and residents have described it as weird in a bunch of different ways.

According to resident Mindy Kelly who has had a residence in Palm Springs for the past twenty-five years, "This is probably the strangest winter we’ve had yet. The wind gusts we’ve experienced were probably the strongest seen. The chill and the winds together aren’t like anything we’ve felt here that I can remember." According to Fox weather meteorologist Amy Freeze in an interview with USA Today, "The craziest part of this is that you could see anything from this storm. We've talked about blizzard warnings, we've talked about flash flooding, but we can also get serious thunderstorms this morning."

In Los Angeles, there were five feet of snow in many different parts of the county and winds reached speeds of up to seventy-five miles per hour. This has also created a huge risk of avalanches that people have to look out for and a blizzard warning for many mountainous portions of the state that started on Saturday.