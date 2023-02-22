Introduction to YouTube Shorts Monetization

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

When it comes to YouTube Shorts , YouTube has basically created a new form of short-form video competition to work against the forces of short-form video-sharing platforms like TikTok (a popular short-form video platform that is under fire for spying on journalists & other people). Now, creators have a new way to potentially join the YouTube Partner Program: the program that allows content creators to earn ad revenue from their YouTube videos and potentially turn their fun hobby of creating shorts or videos into a decent side hustle or career.

Now, the requirements for a channel that mainly creates YouTube shorts to become a member of the Partner Program is having one thousand subscribers as well as ten million eligible public shorts views in the past ninety days. While doable, these are difficult requirements, especially considering the alternative with long-form videos that require a thousand subscribers as well, but only four thousand valid public watch hours of viewing to potentially become a partner program. On top of that, like the long-form videos, the short videos must be original content made for the channel instead of someone taking copyrighted content from someone else’s videos in order to create their shorts, so you need to be creative & not steal footage from others to start making YouTube shorts money!

Monetized creators keep forty-five percent of the ad revenue and money from people looking at their short videos. If you are a YouTube Partner, you must select the category “Shorts feed ads” and accept the terms & conditions before you can start earning money from people looking at your material!