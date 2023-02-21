Ex-President Jimmy Carter To Receive Hospice Care

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Jimmy Carter is currently the longest-lived American President since he is currently alive at the age of ninety-eight years old. Currently, however, the man is dealing with health issues. He entered home hospice care in Plains, GA according to a statement from The Carter Center that was released on Saturday. According to this particular statement, Mr. Carter has “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” According to the care facility, Jimmy Carter "asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers." The full statement was posted on Twitter:

Jimmy Carter accomplished a decent amount during his time after his presidency by creating a non-profit in the form of The Carter Center. His work with this particular organization that he started back in 1982 garnered him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Back in August 2015, Carter had a small cancerous mass that was on his liver, but it was removed and he received an experimental drug to remove any sins of cancer. Unfortunately, the former president got sick again and is now receiving hospice care at home to try to keep him stable...