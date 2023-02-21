Ex-President Jimmy Carter To Receive Hospice Care

Mint Message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqDXz_0kuRxExX00
Photo byLibrary of CongressonUnsplash

Jimmy Carter is currently the longest-lived American President since he is currently alive at the age of ninety-eight years old. Currently, however, the man is dealing with health issues. He entered home hospice care in Plains, GA according to a statement from The Carter Center that was released on Saturday. According to this particular statement, Mr. Carter has “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” According to the care facility, Jimmy Carter "asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers." The full statement was posted on Twitter:

After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers. - The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter accomplished a decent amount during his time after his presidency by creating a non-profit in the form of The Carter Center. His work with this particular organization that he started back in 1982 garnered him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Back in August 2015, Carter had a small cancerous mass that was on his liver, but it was removed and he received an experimental drug to remove any sins of cancer. Unfortunately, the former president got sick again and is now receiving hospice care at home to try to keep him stable...

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# President# History# Medicine# Jimmy Carter# Cancer

Comments / 3

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
5K followers

More from Mint Message

An introduction to the EPUB file format for e-books

EPUB is an e-book file format that, as of the time of this writing, has had its latest release of said format back in May of 2019. It was initially released in September 2007 and became a format to replicate Open eBook - an older ebook format created back in 1999 that was - according to those who developed it - "based primarily on technology developed by SoftBook Press". Currently, EPUB software that can allow anyone to read an ebook published in this format exists for all major computing platforms including Calibre, Adobe Digital Editions, Apple Books, EPUB File Reader, Stanza Desktop, Okular, and Sumatra PDF. On top of that, you have a bunch of different apps for reading ebooks that you can find on the Apple Store and the Google Play store as well.

Read full story
California State

California sees heavy rain and blizzard conditions

Back on Friday of this week, parts of southern California saw bizarre winter weather that was the result of a massive storm that has begun pushing through the West Coast portion of the continental United States of America. This snow is affecting everything from the inland deserts of Southern California to the county of Los Angeles (and its main city of Los Angeles) to the very top of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Anyone within that massive region had to deal with heavy snow creeping through the Sunshine state and residents have described it as weird in a bunch of different ways.

Read full story
Stagecoach, NV

Air Ambulance Crashes In Nevada

There is a medical transport plane that crashed in the western portion of Nevada on Friday (February 24). All five of the passengers on this plane died due to the crash according to the plane's operator on Saturday. According to a statement from Sheriff Brad Pope after the occurence, "On February 24, 2023, at approximately 09:15 p.m., the Lyon County Dispatch Center received multiple calls of a possible aircraft crash in Stagecoach, Nevada.". According to a statement from REMSA Health, the jet vanished from radar on Friday evening outside of the hamlet of Stagecoach - a location that is close to the border between Nevada and California. The people who died in the crash includes the pilot of the medical transport plane, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, the patient, and one of the family members of the patient being taken to get medical treatment.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

The Loop is the fastest growing neighborhood in Chicago

According to census data related to population growth in the city of Chicago and all of its respective neighborhoods, there is a neighborhood called Loop that is currently the fastest-growing downtown area in the city. In fact, according to the data, it is the fastest-growing downtown area in all of the United States of America! The population of the Loop rose greatly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to maintain its status as the fastest-growing area according to both census data and more recent data from the Chicago Loop Alliance - an organization that surveyed multiple Loop residents in July and worked with the research from Goodman Williams Group in order to analyze residential living in the neighborhood while predicting the future of the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: No, Psychopaths Are Capable Of Cooperation! That is what makes them so dangerous!

I have been told that psychopaths are not able to cooperate and that people need empathy to work together. However, as someone who looks into abnormal psychology and how people with conditions like antisocial personality disorder or narcissistic personality disorder lack empathy/emotional intelligence, this assertion makes little to no sense to me. For one, as I havepointed out before, some of the top jobs for psychopaths are the kind of jobs that require nothing but social interaction and cooperation with others.

Read full story
9 comments
East Palestine, OH

East Palestine train derailment kills lots of wildlife

Thanks to the train derailment that happened about three weeks ago in East Palestine, Ohio, we have some degree of an environmental issue for the area. According to people at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, it is estimated that more than forty-three thousand animals have died in and around East Palestine because of the train derailment on February 3rd that dumped a bunch of toxic chemicals on the region. All of the fish that were killed by this incident are believed to have died immediately after being exposed to the chemicals, so at the very least they did not suffer.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Dog found beaten, tied up in north Charlotte dumpster

According to WBTV in Charlotte, the commiunity is looking for justice for a dog that was left for dead in a dumpster around north Charlotte. CMPD Animal Care and Control said that it was looking for a person who was responsible for beating a young pitbull mix dog - who has been affectionately named Joey - and leaving him tied up in the trash. The animal rescuer said the investigation says they do not currently have any leads on who left the dog. However, she is confident that someone can help them get the information they need to find whoever is responsible.

Read full story
32 comments

U-2 Pilot takes close-up picture of Chinese spy balloon

Earlier this year, the United States of America and its Defense Department decided to have one of their pilots take a picture of the Chinese spy balloon that was flying in American airspace back on February 3rd from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane. As stated, the photo depicted a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and it was only recently released after the US Air Force had the picture taken. The thing about the photo is that it gave a closer picture of the balloon and shows how it was carrying large panels underneath the main white inflatable balloon. According to the Department of Defense, the image was taken as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States” a day before the balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Read full story
34 comments

Introduction to YouTube Shorts Monetization

When it comes to YouTube Shorts, YouTube has basically created a new form of short-form video competition to work against the forces of short-form video-sharing platforms like TikTok (a popular short-form video platform that is under fire for spying on journalists & other people). Now, creators have a new way to potentially join the YouTube Partner Program: the program that allows content creators to earn ad revenue from their YouTube videos and potentially turn their fun hobby of creating shorts or videos into a decent side hustle or career.

Read full story

ChatGPT's anti-cheating tech being developed to fight cheating

ChatGPT was launched all the way back in November 2022. All of this was done by OpenAI - an American artificial intelligence research lab that consists of the non-profit OpenAI Incorporated or OpenAI Inc that was founded in San Francisco back in the year 2015 by a bunch of different tech entrepreneurs. It has been a big hit and it has a bunch of uses to help benefit society. ChatGPT is an AI model that can have full conversations with people using it, answer a variety of questions that it is asked, admit to any mistakes that it makes, and potentially do things like write an essay about a variety of topics. However, plenty of people have decided to take advantage of using ChatGPT for all of the wrong reasons that might make it harder for educators to bring proper learning to their students.

Read full story
1 comments

History of Microsoft Azure - The Public Cloud Service Made By Microsoft

Most people who keep up with cloud computing services (computing services that are offered over the internet from virtual machines to networking to data storage) will probably have heard about the service from Microsoft called Microsoft Azure. Formerly known as Windows Azure, Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform that offers a wide range of cloud computing services. Azure has come a long way as a cloud computing service from its initialannouncement in October of 2008 at Microsoft's Professional Developers Conference (PDC) under the internal project codename "Project Red Dog". Back then, Azure was a very basic cloud operating system with not much modern functionality. It took about half a year from this announcement to add SQL Relational Database functionality to Azure and only a small number of professionals could utilize Azure to its full capacity since Microsoft only allowed certain companies that went through them to use Azure.

Read full story

Affordable $30,000 electric SUV unveiled by General Motors back in 2022

One of the problems with having people adopt electric vehicles is that these vehicles tend to be pretty expensive. According to the website electrek.co, the average cost of an electric vehicle is $66,000, which makes them one of the more expensive vehicles to try and purchase. The average new car is about $47,000, so the average electric car literally will cost you about $19000 more dollars than the average car. With costs like these, the average electric car is not really worth it due to the price tag alone - and that is just for the average electric car, not one of the more expensive models of Telsa cars that can cost up to $160,000! Fortunately, General Motors is hoping to unveil a new vehicle that could change all that and make the average person more willing to get an electric car by releasing one that costs less than even the average gas-powered automobile!

Read full story
2 comments

A Brief History of ClipChamp: A Basic Online Editing Tool for Windows

Many people want a basic tool to help them get into video editing software to help them get into making content for business or pleasure. Well, Microsoft has a basic program that has kind of replaced the old Windows Movie Maker program that has been around until its final release in April2014. Clipchamp is a freemium-style tool for video editing. It was first released back in 2013 - around ten years ago - as a part of a startup that was created in Brisbane, Australia.

Read full story

'Superhighways' discovered in early Mayan civilization

An exciting recent discovery from humanity's history was found in the thickly vegetated regions of the northern Guatemala rainforests. This particular discovery is almost two thousand years old and shows even more of what ancient Mesoamerican civilizations were capable of doing. Laser technology from researchers was used in order to discover a formerly unknown six-hundred-fifty square mile Maya site that offers new insights about ancient Mesoamerican Native Americans as well as their society as a whole.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California's population has declined by more than 500,000 over the past two years

In 2021, there was talk about a "California exodus" where the population of the state is continuously shrinking. In fact, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, California's total population has gone down by over five hundred thousand between April 2020 and July 2022. This decline has gotten so bad that the state lost a congressional seat at the beginning of this decade because of the fall in population. According to people who are looking at this phenomenon, there are a number of factors that all contribute to this declining population in the state.

Read full story
5 comments

The Continued Use of Strategic Air Command During the Cold War

Previously, we wrote an article that introduced people to the concept of StrategicAir Command, or SAC for short. For a quick recap, SAC was a military command that served as the bombardment arm of the U.S. Air Force and a nuclear deterrent against the Soviet Union. One thing we forgot to mention in the previous article that relates to the creation of the SAC is that the SAC - after it was activated in March 1946 - along with the Tactical Air Command (fighter command charged with ground-support missions outside of the United States of America) and the Continental Air Defense Command (the fighter command organization that was put in charge of continental domestic air defense which was also known as CONAD for short) were all put in charge of defending the continental United States against air attacks.

Read full story
3 comments

Assassin's Creed Origins director leaves Ubisoft

After seventeen years of working for the company Ubisoft, Jean Guesdon has left Ubisoft Montreal. The man has worked there for almost two decades and even worked to help create Assassin's Creed Origins and also acted as a creative director on Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. Ubisoft has faced several departures in the past couple of years, but this is one of the latest for the videogame giant. Guesdon decided to announce this departure on the social media site LinkedIn, where he did thank Ubisoft Montreal for all of the time he spent there.

Read full story

Strategic Air Command: A Brief Introduction to A Portion of the Air Force That Existed Throughout the Cold War

The Strategic Air Command, or SAC for short, is a part of the United States military command that served as the bombardment portion of the U.S. Air Force. Its job was to act as a great nuclear deterrent against the Soviet Union. It was first created in 1946 - a year after the Second World War came to a close and the Cold War began - and was activated on March 21st. First, it was headquartered at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Then, after November 1948, the headquarters was moved to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. SAC was very important since it controlled most of the nuclear weapons that were at the disposal of the United States of America. It also had command over almost every single bomber and missile that was capable of delivering a nuclear payload.

Read full story
45 comments

Donald Trump to pay $110,000 in contempt of court appeal

Former President Donald Trump lost a recent legal battle in court. During a previous court case, Trump was told to pay one hundred ten thousand dollars for contempt of court fine by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office. Trump went to an appeals court in order to try and overturn this fine, but the court upheld the penalty. The whole reason for this fine was that the businessman failed to hand over files during an investigation into his business practices and because of this, Donald Trump was fined ten thousand dollars per day for not complying with the court order.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy