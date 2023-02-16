Assassin's Creed Origins director leaves Ubisoft

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

After seventeen years of working for the company Ubisoft, Jean Guesdon has left Ubisoft Montreal. The man has worked there for almost two decades and even worked to help create Assassin's Creed Origins and also acted as a creative director on Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. Ubisoft has faced several departures in the past couple of years, but this is one of the latest for the videogame giant. Guesdon decided to announce this departure on the social media site LinkedIn, where he did thank Ubisoft Montreal for all of the time he spent there.

This is something that probably affects Ubisoft in a great manner since the company has already been dealing with a rocky start to 2023. The company has already canceled three projects and is currently delaying the video game Skull and Bones. A lot of these issues have led to a fall in the overall value of Ubisoft's stock. In fact, back in January, the company's stock fell nineteen percent according to the Financial Times . More recently, forty staff members decided to go on strike and demanded better work conditions. Here is the full LinkedIn message from the director:

2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal. So many people met, so many skills learned and so many projects shipped. And Assassin’s Creed, of course Assassin’s Creed. - Jean Guesdon, former creative director at Ubisoft

All of these issues make it clear that Ubisoft has many issues it will have to deal with if the gaming company wants to continue to be a successful videogame publisher.