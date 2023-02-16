Assassin's Creed Origins director leaves Ubisoft

Mint Message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpBp6_0kpN9on900
Photo bySigmundonUnsplash

After seventeen years of working for the company Ubisoft, Jean Guesdon has left Ubisoft Montreal. The man has worked there for almost two decades and even worked to help create Assassin's Creed Origins and also acted as a creative director on Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. Ubisoft has faced several departures in the past couple of years, but this is one of the latest for the videogame giant. Guesdon decided to announce this departure on the social media site LinkedIn, where he did thank Ubisoft Montreal for all of the time he spent there.

This is something that probably affects Ubisoft in a great manner since the company has already been dealing with a rocky start to 2023. The company has already canceled three projects and is currently delaying the video game Skull and Bones. A lot of these issues have led to a fall in the overall value of Ubisoft's stock. In fact, back in January, the company's stock fell nineteen percent according to the Financial Times. More recently, forty staff members decided to go on strike and demanded better work conditions. Here is the full LinkedIn message from the director:

2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal. So many people met, so many skills learned and so many projects shipped. And Assassin’s Creed, of course Assassin’s Creed. - Jean Guesdon, former creative director at Ubisoft

All of these issues make it clear that Ubisoft has many issues it will have to deal with if the gaming company wants to continue to be a successful videogame publisher.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# videogames# industry# business# retirement

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
5K followers

More from Mint Message

Introduction to YouTube Shorts Monetization

When it comes to YouTube Shorts, YouTube has basically created a new form of short-form video competition to work against the forces of short-form video-sharing platforms like TikTok (a popular short-form video platform that is under fire for spying on journalists & other people). Now, creators have a new way to potentially join the YouTube Partner Program: the program that allows content creators to earn ad revenue from their YouTube videos and potentially turn their fun hobby of creating shorts or videos into a decent side hustle or career.

Read full story

Ex-President Jimmy Carter To Receive Hospice Care

Jimmy Carter is currently the longest-lived American President since he is currently alive at the age of ninety-eight years old. Currently, however, the man is dealing with health issues. He entered home hospice care in Plains, GA according to a statement from The Carter Center that was released on Saturday. According to this particular statement, Mr. Carter has “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” According to the care facility, Jimmy Carter "asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers." The full statement was posted on Twitter:

Read full story
2 comments

ChatGPT's anti-cheating tech being developed to fight cheating

ChatGPT was launched all the way back in November 2022. All of this was done by OpenAI - an American artificial intelligence research lab that consists of the non-profit OpenAI Incorporated or OpenAI Inc that was founded in San Francisco back in the year 2015 by a bunch of different tech entrepreneurs. It has been a big hit and it has a bunch of uses to help benefit society. ChatGPT is an AI model that can have full conversations with people using it, answer a variety of questions that it is asked, admit to any mistakes that it makes, and potentially do things like write an essay about a variety of topics. However, plenty of people have decided to take advantage of using ChatGPT for all of the wrong reasons that might make it harder for educators to bring proper learning to their students.

Read full story
1 comments

History of Microsoft Azure - The Public Cloud Service Made By Microsoft

Most people who keep up with cloud computing services (computing services that are offered over the internet from virtual machines to networking to data storage) will probably have heard about the service from Microsoft called Microsoft Azure. Formerly known as Windows Azure, Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform that offers a wide range of cloud computing services. Azure has come a long way as a cloud computing service from its initialannouncement in October of 2008 at Microsoft's Professional Developers Conference (PDC) under the internal project codename "Project Red Dog". Back then, Azure was a very basic cloud operating system with not much modern functionality. It took about half a year from this announcement to add SQL Relational Database functionality to Azure and only a small number of professionals could utilize Azure to its full capacity since Microsoft only allowed certain companies that went through them to use Azure.

Read full story

Affordable $30,000 electric SUV unveiled by General Motors back in 2022

One of the problems with having people adopt electric vehicles is that these vehicles tend to be pretty expensive. According to the website electrek.co, the average cost of an electric vehicle is $66,000, which makes them one of the more expensive vehicles to try and purchase. The average new car is about $47,000, so the average electric car literally will cost you about $19000 more dollars than the average car. With costs like these, the average electric car is not really worth it due to the price tag alone - and that is just for the average electric car, not one of the more expensive models of Telsa cars that can cost up to $160,000! Fortunately, General Motors is hoping to unveil a new vehicle that could change all that and make the average person more willing to get an electric car by releasing one that costs less than even the average gas-powered automobile!

Read full story
2 comments

A Brief History of ClipChamp: A Basic Online Editing Tool for Windows

Many people want a basic tool to help them get into video editing software to help them get into making content for business or pleasure. Well, Microsoft has a basic program that has kind of replaced the old Windows Movie Maker program that has been around until its final release in April2014. Clipchamp is a freemium-style tool for video editing. It was first released back in 2013 - around ten years ago - as a part of a startup that was created in Brisbane, Australia.

Read full story

'Superhighways' discovered in early Mayan civilization

An exciting recent discovery from humanity's history was found in the thickly vegetated regions of the northern Guatemala rainforests. This particular discovery is almost two thousand years old and shows even more of what ancient Mesoamerican civilizations were capable of doing. Laser technology from researchers was used in order to discover a formerly unknown six-hundred-fifty square mile Maya site that offers new insights about ancient Mesoamerican Native Americans as well as their society as a whole.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California's population has declined by more than 500,000 over the past two years

In 2021, there was talk about a "California exodus" where the population of the state is continuously shrinking. In fact, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, California's total population has gone down by over five hundred thousand between April 2020 and July 2022. This decline has gotten so bad that the state lost a congressional seat at the beginning of this decade because of the fall in population. According to people who are looking at this phenomenon, there are a number of factors that all contribute to this declining population in the state.

Read full story
5 comments

The Continued Use of Strategic Air Command During the Cold War

Previously, we wrote an article that introduced people to the concept of StrategicAir Command, or SAC for short. For a quick recap, SAC was a military command that served as the bombardment arm of the U.S. Air Force and a nuclear deterrent against the Soviet Union. One thing we forgot to mention in the previous article that relates to the creation of the SAC is that the SAC - after it was activated in March 1946 - along with the Tactical Air Command (fighter command charged with ground-support missions outside of the United States of America) and the Continental Air Defense Command (the fighter command organization that was put in charge of continental domestic air defense which was also known as CONAD for short) were all put in charge of defending the continental United States against air attacks.

Read full story
3 comments

Strategic Air Command: A Brief Introduction to A Portion of the Air Force That Existed Throughout the Cold War

The Strategic Air Command, or SAC for short, is a part of the United States military command that served as the bombardment portion of the U.S. Air Force. Its job was to act as a great nuclear deterrent against the Soviet Union. It was first created in 1946 - a year after the Second World War came to a close and the Cold War began - and was activated on March 21st. First, it was headquartered at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Then, after November 1948, the headquarters was moved to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. SAC was very important since it controlled most of the nuclear weapons that were at the disposal of the United States of America. It also had command over almost every single bomber and missile that was capable of delivering a nuclear payload.

Read full story
45 comments

Donald Trump to pay $110,000 in contempt of court appeal

Former President Donald Trump lost a recent legal battle in court. During a previous court case, Trump was told to pay one hundred ten thousand dollars for contempt of court fine by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office. Trump went to an appeals court in order to try and overturn this fine, but the court upheld the penalty. The whole reason for this fine was that the businessman failed to hand over files during an investigation into his business practices and because of this, Donald Trump was fined ten thousand dollars per day for not complying with the court order.

Read full story
5 comments

An Introduction to Mentalism

An entertainer named Larry Soffer is a man who loves to entertain people. He uses a skill called mentalism to try to impress people at a variety of full magic shows meant to wow his audience. So, what is mentalism?

Read full story

US shoots down 4 UFOs in 8 days

The United States of America sent a fighter jet in order to shoot down an unidentified flying object floating over Lake Huron this Sunday under the orders of US President Joe Biden. It is considered to be an unprecedented event to have the United States shoot down four UFOs over the course of eight consecutive days during a time of relative peace for the United States. According to officials at the Pentagon, there is truly no peacetime precedent for this. Part of this response for this UFOs is the state of “heightened alert” for US airspace following a fiasco with a Chinese spy balloon from China that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

Democrats in Alabama want to ban employers from forcing workers to get microchips

Alabama Democrats are writing a piece of legislation with one particularly interesting goal in mind: making it illegal for public and private employers in the state of Alabama to force their employees to get some kind of microchip in order to be employed. This legislation comes in the form of a bill pre-filed for the state legislator and ready for the legislature's upcoming session. It would make it a crime for state agencies, private businesses, insurance providers, or bail bondsmen in the state of Alabama to require employees to be implanted with a microchip as a condition of employment or services.

Read full story
108 comments

Precursor To APRANET and the Internet

This story is about the experimental computer network that helped to create the modern internet as we know it today. Without such an experiment, we would probably not have the internet and websites we have right now and tech companies like Google pretty much owe their entire existence to this particular program. This program was known as ARPANET, which is short for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. ARPANET was specifically a product of the United States government that was made due to concerns that the Soviet Union would potentially launch some kind of surprise nuclear attack on the country in the near future. While this obviously never happened, it was worrying to military intelligence that there were few near-instant communication methods that could be used to respond to such a scenario & making the system redundant in case certain communication centers were taken offline became a major priority.

Read full story

Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and Energy Independence

A landmark new act was passed in the United States of America known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 or IRA for short. One of the things about the IRA is that it is providing subsidies for American green energy companies and companies that can help the United States to have greater energy independence. It promises to provide over three hundred ninety-four billion dollars to help with the development of solar energy as an industry, nuclear power, clean hydrogen, and other sources of zero-carbon electricity. This might be able to help American energy be far more competitive in the long run in the global market since it might help the country generate energy cheaper.

Read full story
16 comments

Chimps and How Psychopathy Could Have Created Some Early Authoritarian Regimes

People might be wondering how authoritarianism came to be. Some say it was because humans were so bad at organizing that we needed someone to become a leader and whip everyone else in shape while centrally controlling all resources without giving anyone else a say. However, others think many authoritarians happened because you have a Charles Mansion type who took over resources from other people. While it is possibly true a lot of authoritarians were in charge because of the former, some of us at Mint Message believe it could be the latter because of chimpanzees.

Read full story
1 comments

Salt and Commodity Money In A Stateless Society

Commodity money is a tangible good that was used as money due to having some 'intrinsic value' & being useful in ways outside of a financial transaction & because of how valuable it can be without endorsement from a state or government, there are examples of stateless societies past & present which utilize commodity money. After all, isn't it good to have a financial system based on a form of money that - even if the state or government economy collapses - still has value due to its inherent utility and the fact that said the money can have other uses beyond financial transactions? One of these items is salt.

Read full story

Cocoa Beans as a Commodity Money

Cocoa beans have a lot of uses that make them good potential commodity money. We already wrote a story about commodity money: a tangible good that was used as money due to having some 'intrinsic value' & being useful in ways outside of a financial transaction. Cocoa beans were once used as a type of commodity money due to their intrinsic value. Cocoa beans can be used in order to create chocolate and chocolate-related sweet treats. While this is probably the main use for cocoa beans that comes to the mind of the average person, cocoa beans became a form of commodity money because they had a variety of uses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy