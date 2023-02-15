Strategic Air Command: A Brief Introduction to A Portion of the Air Force That Existed Throughout the Cold War

Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

The Strategic Air Command, or SAC for short, is a part of the United States military command that served as the bombardment portion of the U.S. Air Force. Its job was to act as a great nuclear deterrent against the Soviet Union. It was first created in 1946 - a year after the Second World War came to a close and the Cold War began - and was activated on March 21st. First, it was headquartered at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Then, after November 1948, the headquarters was moved to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. SAC was very important since it controlled most of the nuclear weapons that were at the disposal of the United States of America. It also had command over almost every single bomber and missile that was capable of delivering a nuclear payload.

Under President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration, the functions of the SAC grew in both size and importance. This all happened due to the “ New Look ” national security concept that was developed back in 1953 that believed it would be best for the United States to focus on using nuclear weapons as a deterrent to direct warfare with the Soviet Union and air power as a way to maintain a strategic advantage in proxy wars.

SAC expanded throughout the Cold War with new overseas bases in countries such as England being under its operation. This focus allowed for SAC bombers to potentially be deployed to more than 50 domestic and overseas locations throughout the Cold War.