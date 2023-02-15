Donald Trump to pay $110,000 in contempt of court appeal

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Former President Donald Trump lost a recent legal battle in court. During a previous court case, Trump was told to pay one hundred ten thousand dollars for contempt of court fine by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office. Trump went to an appeals court in order to try and overturn this fine, but the court upheld the penalty. The whole reason for this fine was that the businessman failed to hand over files during an investigation into his business practices and because of this, Donald Trump was fined ten thousand dollars per day for not complying with the court order.

This inquiry into Donald Trump's business practices was opened back in 2019 when the businesses were ordered to provide business documents or explain in detail how they failed to give such records to the United States government. Trump was given three years to provide these documents, but he failed to provide these business documents in 2022, so the judge ruled that he was in contempt of court.

Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law. For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today's decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice. - New York Attorney General Letitia James

There is also a lawsuit against Trump's real estate company that alleges it overstated the value of assets like property to try & get better deals from banks and tax breaks.