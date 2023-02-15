An Introduction to Mentalism

An entertainer named Larry Soffer is a man who loves to entertain people. He uses a skill called mentalism to try to impress people at a variety of full magic shows meant to wow his audience. So, what is mentalism?
"A mentalist uses specialist techniques to demonstrate their art and skill of mind reading, metal bending, second sighting, and predicting the thoughts of others. In truth, it involves anything that reveals the power of the mind and requires the ability to read body language and micro facial expressions. It basically utilizes each of the five human senses to create the impression of a sixth sense," Soffer explained when talking to the new site/news radio show jacarandafm.
Mentalism allows people to look at a subject and use clever deduction, manipulation, and reductionism to figure out basic information about who they are and how they are feeling. It uses skill in a way that probably makes people think about telepathy and other things related to the supernatural. Telepathy is considered to be BS but here is the thing: mentalism is basically real-life telepathy. In fact, it got popularized in the United States by Washington Irving Bishop who did “thought reading” using techniques that are now a part of modern mentalism. According to the book The Invention of Telepathy: 18701901 by Roger Luckhurst, Bishop claimed no supernatural powers and taught others how to do it by looking at muscular sensitivity and unconscious bodily cues to learn about subjects. A similar mentalist and magician Stuart Cumberland used this ability to touch the hands of people during a murder mystery game and guess who was the culprit without looking.
