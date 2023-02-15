An Introduction to Mentalism

Photo by Mahdi Bafande on Unsplash

An entertainer named Larry Soffer is a man who loves to entertain people. He uses a skill called mentalism to try to impress people at a variety of full magic shows meant to wow his audience. So, what is mentalism?

"A mentalist uses specialist techniques to demonstrate their art and skill of mind reading, metal bending, second sighting, and predicting the thoughts of others. In truth, it involves anything that reveals the power of the mind and requires the ability to read body language and micro facial expressions. It basically utilizes each of the five human senses to create the impression of a sixth sense," Soffer explained when talking to the new site/news radio show jacarandafm .