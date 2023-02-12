Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and Energy Independence

Photo by Samuel Branch on Unsplash

A landmark new act was passed in the United States of America known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 or IRA for short. One of the things about the IRA is that it is providing subsidies for American green energy companies and companies that can help the United States to have greater energy independence. It promises to provide over three hundred ninety-four billion dollars to help with the development of solar energy as an industry, nuclear power, clean hydrogen, and other sources of zero-carbon electricity. This might be able to help American energy be far more competitive in the long run in the global market since it might help the country generate energy cheaper.

These benefits come with a 'made in America' provision where some degree of these facilities and their parts have to be produced in America with solar batteries and batteries for other clean energy facilities having to be developed in the United States of America for businesses to receive any of these benefits. This is something the United States believes will help expand American business share of the energy market, make the country more energy independent, and move America away from being dependent on things like Chinese child labor when it comes to creating items like batteries for electronics.

This act was enacted by the United States Congress and made effective on August 16th of 2022, so this action could potentially allow the United States to start seeing benefits from this act and be on the road to being more energy independent over the next ten years.