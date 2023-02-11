Salt and Commodity Money In A Stateless Society

Photo by Jason Tuinstra on Unsplash

Commodity money is a tangible good that was used as money due to having some 'intrinsic value' & being useful in ways outside of a financial transaction & because of how valuable it can be without endorsement from a state or government, there are examples of stateless societies past & present which utilize commodity money. After all, isn't it good to have a financial system based on a form of money that - even if the state or government economy collapses - still has value due to its inherent utility and the fact that said the money can have other uses beyond financial transactions? One of these items is salt.

Salt is used as money by nomads in Ethiopia's Danakil Plains in addition to barter. There are also plenty of neolithic tribes using salt as money as far back as 6,000 BCE. This means that plenty of people today and long ago living in a society without a monopoly on violence and a powerful overbearing state use salt as a form of currency. In addition to cocoa beans, Ancient Mayans used salt as a form of money over two thousand five hundred years ago according to documented records found in the ruins of a settlement known as Calakmul, so this is not limited to Africa and Europe. It was used as a 'money' of sorts to help trade with other societies in the Essene Jew community: an ancient Jewish community that lived in a free-democratic nightwatchman state and practiced a form of communal anarchism.

Salt gets its value in flavoring food, preserving food, creating soap, dying, and bleaching. Table salt has used with preventing low blood pressure and some salt in the diet is necessary for a healthy heart and kidneys. Salt can be used to treat canker sores and sore throat, so it also has medical uses. All of this and more allows salt to have uses that make it valuable enough for others to turn it into a form of money!