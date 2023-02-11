Cocoa Beans as a Commodity Money

Mint Message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exM4p_0kkHVvyA00
Photo byKristiana PinneonUnsplash

Cocoa beans have a lot of uses that make them good potential commodity money. We already wrote a story about commodity money: a tangible good that was used as money due to having some 'intrinsic value' & being useful in ways outside of a financial transaction. Cocoa beans were once used as a type of commodity money due to their intrinsic value. Cocoa beans can be used in order to create chocolate and chocolate-related sweet treats. While this is probably the main use for cocoa beans that comes to the mind of the average person, cocoa beans became a form of commodity money because they had a variety of uses.

Cocoa beans have fat that can be removed through grinding and this fat can be used in cosmetics like those to moisturize your kind, hair, and lips. Cocoa bean pod husks can be utilized as animal feed for certain animals and shells of cocoa beans can be turned into mulch or soil conditioner for farming. All of these uses are what allowed cocoa beans to become a commodity currency for people of Mesoamerican societies and be seen as a useful item to this day in modern society even if our money isn't backed by cocoa.

Cocoa was believed to have been domesticated as early as fourteen thousand years before the common era. Old stateless tribes traded cocoa and used it as a currency long before governments with a monopoly on violence formed. Because of this even when the Olmec Empire formed around 1500 BCE, it was used as a currency. Even the Aztecs and Mayans that came before used cocoa beans as a currency and even after these empires fell, there were many native tribes & societies that would accept cocoa as payment.

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

