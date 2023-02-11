Cyberattacks and modern warfare

Cyberattacks have had an interesting effect on modern warfare. For those who have no clue, a cyberattack is basically any form of a malicious attack on a computer system or any form of network to disrupt operations. Some of these attacks can be small-scale which can take the form of pop-up ads that – in clicked on – can put ransomware or malware on a computer system. However, cyberattacks can potentially be done on a large scale with the attacks potentially stealing valuable information from government agency databases. These attacks can come from criminals that want to steal sensitive data or disrupt a system for some personal or financial gain. However, there could be a larger attack that is planned out by a rival government or military force.

There are a bunch of ways that these attacks have been able to affect the modern battlefield and influence modern warfare. For one, cyberattacks allow someone to launch a cyberattack on critical systems and have a higher chance that people will not be able to know about said attack or find out who was behind it. This is unlike traditional ware where weapons are used directly against people or property in a way that makes the attack and the attacker far more obvious.

Digital attacks can also attack critical infrastructure from miles away. You can have potential digital attacks on power grids – for example – similar to some of the “ cyber event ” attacks on power grids in 2022 that affected US power grids. This can turn off power for civilians as well as professionals who need electricity to do their jobs.