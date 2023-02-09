Commodity Money and Why Money Was Made In The First Place

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

People currently see money as a piece of paper or cloth that only has value because a state or country says it does & pretty much question why money even exists as a concept in the first place. This is because people probably don't know that money used to be commodity money: a tangible good that was used as money due to having some 'intrinsic value' & being useful in ways outside of a financial transaction.

It made barter - a financial exchange of goods and services for other goods/services without using money - faster because anyone who gets their hands on the agreed-upon commodity could get pretty much anything for said commodity. Instead of having to trade a bunch of different resources to eventually get a resource someone else wants so, they will give you what you want, you could find someone who is willing to give you commodity money for your resource and trade that commodity for anything you desire since everyone wants the commodity for its value.

One example of commodity money is copper. In Europe and North America with certain Native American tribes, copper was used for making weapons and tools, and ornamental items. All these uses made copper useful and so it became 'money' for many of these cultures and was included in the money of societies that created coins because of the variety of uses. Said uses also meant copper would be seen as valuable for reasons beyond simply the fact that a particular government or state decided it has value.

Many items were used as commodity money in various parts of the world. Some of these commodities include copper, silver, salt, peppercorns, tea, silk, cocoa beans, alcohol, cowries, barley, and tobacco.