An Introduction to Micro Hydro Power

Micro hydro is a form of small-scale hydroelectric power that allows people to get electric power from naturally flowing water. It allows people to get electricity from local streams and brooks, allowing them to create portable electric power to help with their homes or small communities. Micro-hydro creates between 5 kW and 100 kW of electricity. Many forms of micro hydropower generate power using the Pelton wheel - a form of impulse water turbine invented by the American inventor Lester Allan Pelton back in the 1870s.

What makes this form of power useful to people is its application to create electricity from natural streams, rivers, or waterfalls that might happen to be nearby to a community. It can even be used to make electricity from existing mill ponds or artificial reservoirs. All of this makes micro hydro a good system for providing electricity for people in rural environments or isolated communities that need electricity but are distant from more developed urban regions. It is a good form of renewable energy that can provide power in a sustainable manner without disturbing a stream or river too much.

While this has advantages in providing power, it has some obvious disadvantages that cannot be overlooked. You still need to have a water source for this to work and there might be a decent amount of distance between where a community is and where their nearest brook or river is. This only really works for people who have a nearby stream or source of water that can be utilized and without that, this method won't succeed. This is also bad during a drought or situation where the water is running low.